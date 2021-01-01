’Twas two days before Christmas, and all through the Cultural Hall, food boxes were filled with care ... knowing that more than 100 families would soon be there!, said the happy elves of the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
Despite fundraising limitations this year, the Pine-Strawberry community rallied for nonprofit organizations. These organizations worked together to spread Christmas joy.
Through your generosity, the P-S Food Bank provided Christmas meals to 101 of our neighbors in need this year. A big thanks goes out to the dedicated food bank volunteers who put everything together.
The P-S Food Bank coordinates with the Mountain Village Foundation and the Pine-Strawberry Thrift Shop and Dining Hall (Senior Citizens Affairs Foundation) to distribute gifts to children and seniors. What a wonderful day of giving.
A huge thank you to our Pine-Strawberry community who came together and helped make this Christmas special for more than 55 children, as well as their families. They were able to add beautiful stockings (made by the Patchwork Quilters, who also made face masks for the children), which we filled with movies, toys, candy and other items. Thank you to the following stores who allowed a donation box at their business: the Early Bird restaurant, Rusty Pine Cone and Uncle Tom’s Chevron in Pine, as well as the Sportsman’s Chalet and Linda’s Unique Treasures in Strawberry. Thank you to all who helped fill those boxes, as well as you who sent a check to the Mountain Village Foundation to help purchase items for the children and family. Each family was also supplied with hygiene bags full of various items we take for granted. Hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas, and a Happy New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!