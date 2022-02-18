The food truck craze, much like food delivery, is one thing that people who choose to live in a rural mountain community realize they will live without.
But did you know we have four food trucks in Pine and all of them are open on weekends and plan to be here through the summer? I tasted my way through our food truck vendors and found a fun group of folks.
Starting at the south end of town I stopped at Elky’s, a food truck parked in front of the Rusty Pine Cone on the west side of Highway 87. Managed by Riley Ramsay, I took her suggestion and enjoyed an amazing baked potato soup bread bowl. It was the perfect comfort food on a chilly winter afternoon. They also serve a popular Chicago dog with a special relish. Their signature item is freshly squeezed lemonade.
“Made with only 164 lemons,” said owner Gene Pendergraft. 164 is the number of lemons in a box and so they are called 164s. They are a small and thin skinned lemon providing the maximum amount of juice, he explained. They will also mix fresh strawberries in if requested.
Summer will see the return of Elky’s soft serve vanilla gelato, which they whip up into custom created sundaes with fun names like “The Bee-line” and “Elk Tracks.”
Winter hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Next stop was in the parking lot next to the Coach House Antiques & Boutique, also on the west side of Highway 87 for a taste of Andy’s Dog Cart. Andy Creevy retired to Pine about eight years ago from Minnesota. He’d always had a dream of running a food cart, he said.
“Hot dogs are the biggest seller,” he said, but he also offers brats and Angus burgers.
“I like that it is grilled, and the bun is toasted,” said regular customer Danny Barrazza.
Grilled onions and peppers were the perfect complement to my brat, plus a little hot mustard. There are many add-on options for a dog or burger.
Andy’s Dog Cart is open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the winter.
My third stop found me at the Old Settlers shop, on the east side of Highway 87, visiting the Dignified Dawg. There I found retirees Mike and Linda Nicosia hawking gourmet hot dogs, tacos and snow cones as regulars relaxed at the open air tables visiting with the couple.
After retiring, the pair decided they were not cut out for staying home. Boredom led to a new career.
“We are really enjoying meeting everyone,” said Mike.
I tried the trio of soft tacos. Yummy, simple and tasty with a subtle sauce. The snow cone will definitely be a hit this summer.
The Dignified Dawg is also open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
I found the fourth stop in the Payson Concrete parking lot on the east side of Highway 87. Let’s Taco ’bout It is the longtime dream of Laura Nelson.
“You were talking about this when I was 7,” chuckled her daughter Heather, who can be found helping Mom out on the weekends.
“I went to Mexico a lot and I really loved their food,” Nelson said while putting together street tacos for her customers.
Her time spent in Mexico shines through in the spice and flavor of her soft shelled street tacos and enchilada rolls. Nelson crafted her recipe for years, adding a surprise ingredient to personalize it. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in the Stripes parking lot on the west side of Highway 87. On Saturday and Sunday, she moves up to Payson Concrete. Her hours are from noon to 4 p.m.
So much good food. Try them all — a unique fast food option found only in our hometown. Each food truck provides open air seating and will not be open in bad weather.
