This is the last weekend to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Rusty Pine Cone, 3788 N. Highway 87 in Pine. They will be out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Other kid friendly activities planned include a chance to shop with the elves. On special times there will be performances by the Singing Sisters, miniature horses to pet and pony rides as well. Bring your young ones and your young at heart for some Christmas joy.
This event has become an annual tradition for our community. Show your support and appreciation by stopping in to say hi to owners Gene and Leigh. During this crazy time when so many events are canceled, they worked hard to keep this tradition alive.
Give the gift of a Christmas ham
The Pine-Strawberry Food Bank would like to thank everyone who supported the Thanksgiving Turkey Drive.
The Food Bank is asking people to consider donating a ham for its special Christmas food distribution.
“We met our goal for collecting turkeys and were able to provide Thanksgiving meals to about 100 households in our communities,” says Sharon Balentine, president of the P-S Food Bank. “We also want to thank the Ponderosa Market for serving as the collection point again.
“In addition to turkeys donated, financial donations helped to provide other staples for Thanksgiving meals for our neighbors in need.”
Those interested can drop off medium-sized hams at the Ponderosa Market by Sunday, Dec. 20. Financial donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
Christmas for Pine-Strawberry children
Mountain Village Foundation has toy donation boxes in: Linda’s Unique Treasures and the Sportsman Chalet in Strawberry and the Early Bird restaurant, Uncle Tom’s Kwik Stop, and Rusty Pine Cone in Pine. They are asking for donations of unwrapped new gifts for ages newborn to 18 years of age, as well as stocking stuffers.
Send donations directly to the Mountain Village Foundation at P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Christmas lights
5138 N. Bob’s Bend in Strawberry
6409 Hardscrabble Road in Pine
I only received these two addresses, but I will bet as you drive around you will see many great decorations.
