A gathering of grateful community members will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, July 31 in the Cultural Hall, 3886 State Route 87, in the Pine Community Center.
Come meet your neighbors and celebrate the heroes who served our community during the Backbone Fire.
There will be live music from Six Gal ’n Hat, food, fundraisers, raffle prizes, and a few guest speakers. Be part of the fun.
It’s Christmas in July and Mountain Village Foundation (MVF) needs your help
MVF is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a primary focus of serving children in Pine-Strawberry. Each year, the all-volunteer organization assists families in need by providing Christmas gifts.
With the cancellation of the July 4 Arts & Crafts festival, at which MVF raises much of its funds with its popular pancake breakfast, the organization is hoping the community will help with donations this year.
MVF is collecting unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers for children ages 1 month to 18 years. Gifts are being collected through July 31 at the following locations:
In Pine — The Early Bird Cafe, the Ponderosa Market and the post office (drop off toys at the counter in the lobby).
In Strawberry — Linda’s Unique Treasures and Sportsman’s Chalet.
Monetary donations can be mailed to MVF at P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Blood Drive
Thank you to the 50 folks who rolled up their sleeves and donated blood at the July Blood Drive. Congratulations to Rochelle Oldridge on winning the lap quilt donated by the Strawberry Patchers.
