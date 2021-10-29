Halloween weekend is upon us and here is a quick reminder of the community events for you to join in on.
Pine-Strawberry Elementary School Fall Festival
Fall Fest is tonight, Friday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Pine-Strawberry Elementary School gym. Eighth grade students host carnival style booths including face painting, pie-in-the-face, ball tosses, a bouncy house and more. Dinner is available, your choice of hamburger or hot dog with potato salad, chips and a drink for $7 per person or $25 for a family. Come in costume, bring your little ones and friends. Tickets will be for sale at the door for all the carnival booths.
Pine-Strawberry Cemetery Beatification Project
The little cemetery in Pine needs to be cleaned up. The bi-annual cleaning mostly involves clearing overgrown brush and raking up pine needles and leaves. Come out to help Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Pine Cemetery at the end of Cemetery Road. (the street just before Stripes at the south end of Pine).
Old County Inn Nash Halloween Bash
On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Old County Inn, on the corner of Highway 87 and Old County Road, will host the Nash Halloween Bash. Kids under 10 and wearing a costume will get a free mini pumpkin, candy. You can get pics with mini horses or get a free pony ride from the bigger horses.
Pine-Strawberry’s annual Trunk-or-Treat
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department is hosting the annual Trunk-or-Treat event. Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pine Fire Station on Hardscrabble. The best way for the little ones in your life to get a chance at trick-or-treat fun. With a limited full-time population, come Halloween night, there are just not so many doors to knock on — many years ago the community came up with Trunk or Treat, and it is held at the Pine Fire Station. Any and all community members are encouraged to decorate their vehicle, dress up themselves and pass out candy to ghouls, goblins, princesses, robots and more.
Winter is coming
Cold weather is blowing in day by day. Time to think about what you and your home need to be prepared for the changing seasons. Fall is when you need to think about and prepare water pipes.
In Pine every year, you hear stories about pipes — both plastic and copper — that froze, cracked and spewed water into homes that owners had left behind during a winter weekend, or a week or longer. It’s all because of quick drops in temperature, poor insulation and thermostats set too low.
In the fall, you can help prevent trouble by insulating pipes in your home’s crawl space and attic and around outdoor water pipes and faucets. You also want to seal air leaks that allow cold air into your garage and house where pipes may be located. Typical spots to close up are around electrical wiring and dryer vents and pipes.
Often homeowners will insulate pipes and then drain them. You can turn off your water at the meter and then, using the lowest faucet, usually outside, open it and then open each faucet and leave open.
As we break out our sweaters and jackets, beanies and boots, remember to find your snow shovel as well. This is a good time to replace it or buy one if you need. Averages in Pine indicate six to eight snowstorms a year, with an average of six to 18 inches per storm. As most longtime locals will confirm, averages are built on extremes and more than once we have dug ourselves out of three feet of snow.
A good shovel, maybe a roof rake (a tool used to remove snow from any roof) and a check of tires now can make a winter wonderland out of a snowy day instead of you seeking help after sliding into a ditch or posting a pic of your collapsed carport.
A myriad of products and advice exist to keep driveways dry and de-iced. Taking into consideration the material, concrete, asphalt or gravel, the amount of sun you get in winter months and the steepness of the driveway, you should plan now for how you are going to tackle this during a snowstorm.
I also suggest you get to know your neighbors. Neighbors are the first to discover issues of vacant homes and neighbors are often the ones who are most likely to help each other when we are blanketed in white.
Think about your medications, your food and water.
It is a good idea to have a week or more of extras, just in case getting out of the home or neighborhood is not possible. Think about how you might heat your home in case of a power outage. These things have happened and can happen again.
Be prepared, have a plan and you will enjoy the winter much more.
