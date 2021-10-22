Enjoy all that Pine-Strawberry offers in the coming week as the community hosts a series of events.
P-S Elementary School Fall Festival
The annual eighth grade fundraiser, Fall Fest, is back and is a step back into time. Students will host carnival style booths including face painting, pie-in-the-face, ball tosses, a bouncy house and more. Dinner is available; your choice of hamburger or hot dog with potato salad, chips and a drink for $7 per person or $25 for a family.
The event is Friday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come in costume for a super cute small town family event. Tickets are available at the door for carnival booths.
Pine-Strawberry cemetery beautification project
Our little cemetery is full of history, and people who loved this community. To honor them and the loved ones still here, the community gathers twice a year to clean up the local cemetery. Work includes clearing overgrown brush and raking up pine needles and leaves. With all the rain we have had, it might need a few extra hands this year. Help Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Pine Cemetery at the end of Cemetery Road. (the street just before Stripes at the south end of Pine).
Old County Inn Nash Halloween Bash
On Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Old County Inn, on the corner of Highway 87 and Old County Road, will host the Nash Halloween Bash. Kids under 10 and wearing a costume will get a free mini pumpkin, candy. You can get pics with mini-horses or get a free pony ride from the bigger horses. Join the family fun.
Pine-Strawberry’s annual Trunk-or-Treat
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department is hosting the annual Trunk-or-Treat event. Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pine Fire Station on Hardscrabble. The best way for the little ones in your life to get a chance at trick-or-treat fun. With a limited full-time population, come Halloween night, there are just not so many doors to knock on — many years ago the community came up with Trunk-or-Treat, and it is held at the Pine Fire Station. Any and all community members are encouraged to decorate their vehicle, dress up themselves and pass out candy to ghouls, goblins, princesses, robots and more. Candi Payne is currently coordinating the spots, so reserve yours now! Contact her at candijpayne@yahoo.com or 928-978-6514.
