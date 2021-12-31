As we leave 2021 behind Pine-Strawberry can be proud once again of the amazing gifts of time, food, toys and gifts provided to those in need.
Almost 30 volunteers gathered at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center the Wednesday before Christmas to provide a Christmas bounty to those in our community who needed a little help, said Sharon Ballentine, Pine-Strawberry Food Bank president.
This, her 27th year of seeing to it that families in Pine-Strawberry have enough food at Christmas, was just another example of how giving to others brings more to give. The PSFB provided Christmas ham in beautiful Christmas food boxes that went out to help 96 families have a wonderful Christmas dinner.
Working alongside the PSFB, the Mountain Village Foundation provided toys via the Christmas Angel Trees and Marti Heinert and her band of volunteers organized a Senior Angel Tree and over 60 seniors received special gifts.
Heinert also crafted over 50 custom birdhouses, decked out with the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department logo for the seniors.
“The more we give the more we get. Without our volunteers we could not get this done,” Ballentine said.
“This year was once again a total success. I want to thank all our volunteers who worked hard to make this a perfect merry Christmas and happy New Year’s to all of you,” she added.
Time and teamwork protect our mountain homes
Mid-November and again in the first week of December, bright orange flames and black smoke was very visible in the Pine Creek Canyon area. After surviving the Backbone Fire last summer, flames in view of our homes can be scary.
But rest assured this fire was on purpose and being managed with the intent of protecting the community from large scale, out-of-control wildfires, said Pine-Strawberry Fire District Chief John Wisner.
The project that led to the flames, mostly along the boundaries of Camp Lo-Mia — the last bit of private land deep into Pine Creek Canyon, was started in 2012 by Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, said PSFR President Mike Brandt. It was finished by his son, PSFD Captain Joel Brandt.
PS Fuel initiated and received a grant for the clearing of about 200 acres in this area, Mike said. The largest of the trees and brush were chipped and used for bio power at the Novo BioPower plant in Snowflake, he added. This unique and green twist, just an added bonus.
As with many projects involving nature, weather and manpower has been a challenge since the start in 2012 Wisner and Mike agree.
“We started to pile burn and the weather wouldn’t cooperate,” Mike said.
PSFD Captain Joel Brandt started talking to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management about the project.
“So we made contact with our partners at the Department of Forestry and Fire Management and we were able to work out the plan to accomplish the burning.” Joel said.
A project that took many years, also did not cost the community or PSFD a dime, all three men are happy to report.
“It is going to offer protection from fires such as the Backbone,” Joel said.
“This work is progress for fuels mitigation in the area,” he added.
With 100 acres burned and 200 cleared — this is the definition of fuels mitigation, to remove fuel from a fire before there is a fire.
These projects will continue all around our mountain hamlet, as things continue to grow, the need for mitigation will continue. More projects from thinning to burning are planned in the near future, and as weather permits and manpower is available, there are many people involved in making sure there is a fighting chance against fire.
