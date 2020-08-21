The Strawberry Patchers are hosting a Unique Boutique for Labor Day weekend.
Taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5 at 6375 Hardscrabble Road in Pine, the sale is a way for the Patchers to recoup charitable funding they lost after most of their summer events were canceled because of the pandemic.
Passionate about quilting and having fun, this group of women gathers regularly to swap secrets, share stories and create amazing quilts, many of which have earned top prizes at various competitions.
In all this fun and fabric, the ladies have a heart, and have regularly raised $4,000 to $6,000 annually that they then donate back to the community, said Strawberry Patcher Kris Lovetro. They have donated to the annual Easter egg hunt in P-S and annually give 60 to 75 Christmas stockings to seniors.
One of the most heartwarming projects is the group’s comfort quilts. Comfort quilts are provided free to any person who has lost a loved one. Each quilt has a “made with love” label, and under that tag is a fabric heart.
“The heart underneath the label represents the heart and prayers of those hands that cut, sew, tie and bind the quilt,” Lovetro said.
Since the start of the pandemic, Lovetro has been making masks, taking donations only. Her last tally has her over 1,000 masks.
“I could do this for 10 years and maybe make a dent in the fabric I have,” Lovetro laughed.
Lovetro worries that the eight to 10 organizations that they donate to regularly are also lower on funds this year and will probably need more help than in the past.
Unique Boutique is an effort to fill the donation pot. At the Boutique, hosted by a longtime Patcher friend and retired quilter, Debbie Stanton, the Boutique will have quilts, fabric, quilt kits, zipper bags and other goodies. Masks will be available for any donation.
