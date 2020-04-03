In these times, it is crucial we come together now more than ever to support our small businesses.
It appears all Pine-Strawberry restaurants have adapted to the governor’s order ending dine-in services and are offering curbside or takeout. Many are also offering delivery.
I genuinely believe we live in a foodie haven. All of our restaurants make unique, fabulous meals. So take care of yourself, stay home, but remember you can get food delivered or brought to your car and when all this ends, our little businesses will still be standing.
Call each restaurant for specifics. Options include THAT Brewery and Pub, Old County Inn, the Early Bird Cafe, Pinewood Tavern, the Pine Deli, Pine Creek Fudge & Espresso, the Randall House, Mamajoes Italian Grill, the Sportsmen’s Chalet and Bandits.
Bandits and the Justice McNeeley Foundation (JMF) have joined to help those in need. For each meal ordered, Bandits is providing a free meal to a person or family in need. This little restaurant is still serving about 80 free meals every other day to residents from Strawberry to Gisela.
JMF is now providing boxes of food for the children in Rim Country in need.
Board members amassed a large collection of food and created boxes that will feed breakfast and lunch (plus snacks) for a child for about three days.
Bandits is also doing a canned food drive. If you would like to donate food, drop it off at Bandits. If you would like to donate to JMF to assist children, visit justicemcneeleyfoundation.org. If you are in need or know of someone in need, contact Bandits by calling 928-363-4075.
As we move forward, let me know how you are adapting to life in P-S under the stay-at-home order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!