The Pine-Strawberry Community Festival of Lights was a great success. Despite cold, icy conditions (seems appropriate to bring in the Christmas season) more than 100 community members sang songs, ate cookies and celebrated with the stars of the season, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
This is the second year the P-S Arts Guild has sponsored the Festival of Lights with the support of donations from businesses and individuals. Special thanks to the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department for chauffeuring Santa and Mrs. Claus to the shindig, as the reindeer need to rest up for the big day.
Food bank feeds 110
Thank you to all who donated. Volunteers boxed up 110 holiday dinners for local families so that everyone had a meal to say thank you over.
More opportunities to visit with Santa
Do you have little ones who still want to ask Santa for that Red Ryder BB Gun?
Every Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Christmas, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Rusty Pine Cone in the Old Settlers Village on State Route 87 in Pine, north of the Community Center.
They will have a face painter, miniature horses, a kids shopping area and a lot of photo opportunities.
Toy drives
Have you dropped a gift off yet? It’s not too late. Here is how you can be a Christmas angel to kids in our hometown. The Mountain Village Foundation Toy Drive is up and running. Collection ends Dec. 15. ABATE of Arizona High Country Chapter also has donation boxes in local businesses for their Barbie Hensler Memorial Toy Run.
Friends of the Library Christmas potluck
Community members interested in learning more about the library are invited to the annual potluck Monday, Dec. 9 at noon in the meeting room behind the Cultural Hall in Pine.
Come and enjoy the camaraderie and friendship with members of the Pine Library Friends. Bring a dish to share.
They also use this opportunity to help the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank — bring cake mixes and frosting to donate.
The Pine-Strawberry Arts & Crafts Guild will be open Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Guild’s boutique is located at the Community Center and has handcrafted items from local artists and crafters.
I have noticed a theme and it’s not just seasonal. These events in P-S are only successful because of community; people willing to step out of their own day to help do for another. This is one of the best reasons to live in this little hamlet under the Rim.
