A dedicated patron has donated five gift baskets to our little library on Randall Place to be raffled off as a holiday thank you for all the library users who have helped get through this crazy year.
The donor, who prefers to remain anonymous, had collected items for a raffle that was to take place during the annual Pine library fundraiser. It was canceled, however, because of the coronavirus. The items already in hand, the donor decided to create thank you baskets.
To enter the raffle, all you have to do is use the library. After you have checked out a book, returned a DVD or read the newspapers free to patrons, then put your name and number on a raffle ticket. Each visit gets you another ticket. Place your ticket in the basket you hope to win.
Each basket has a theme. The toy basket has a mini pinball machine, a teddy bear, paint by number and puzzles. Perfect to entertain a youngster.
There is a cooking basket containing cookie cutters, tea towels, onion dip bowl, and floral pattern plates. The person who loves to give holiday treats will love this basket.
The tea basket has a little wire table, tablecloth, three types of tea, treats and a glass plate; all you need for a fun tea party.
For all the quilters and seamstresses in town, there is a sewing basket. It includes sewing frames, material, books on felting, stitching and decoupage, sewing tools and a quilted jacket.
Last, but not least, is the wine basket holding three bottles of wine, a wine carafe and holder and truffles.
Drawing will be at the end of the month.
The Pine library is also conducting the annual See’s candy sale. A great gift idea and tasty holiday treat, our library is the only place in Rim Country you can purchase these delightful chocolates. Stopping in for See’s Candies also gets you an entry into the raffle.
Christmas fun
Every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20, the Rusty Pine Cone, at 3788 N. Highway 87 in Pine, will host kid friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This includes a chance to chat with Santa and Mrs. Claus and shop with the elves. On special times there will be performances by the Singing Sisters. Bring your young ones and your young at heart for some Christmas joy.
Christmas for Pine/Strawberry children
Mountain Village Foundation has toy donation boxes at Linda’s Unique Treasures and the Sportsman Chalet in Strawberry, and the Early Bird restaurant, Uncle Tom’s Kwik Stop, and Rusty Pine Cone in Pine. They are asking for donations of unwrapped new gifts for ages newborn to 18 years of age, as well as stocking stuffers.
If you would like to send a donation directly to the Mountain Village Foundation, mail a check to P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Christmas lights
First entry in the Lights of Pine-Strawberry is 5138 N. Bob’s Bend in Strawberry, thank you Mary!
Since community Christmas traditions are getting canceled, I’m looking for those of you who have a spectacularly decorated home this year, and would like me to add your address to a list that people can visit by vehicle. Email me your details at myndibrogdon@msn.com.
