After a two-year hiatus, the community of Pine-Strawberry roared back to life with our first festival of the year.
Visitors and residents turned up in droves to wander the aisles and ogle the goodies at the craft festival held at the Community Center in scenic downtown Pine this past weekend. The Boy Scouts were on hand to open the event with the posting of the colors and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at 7 a.m. Saturday. The Mountain Village Foundation (MVF) served up pancakes and sausages both mornings with the Scouts serving as bussers, keeping the area neat. The pancakes were cooked and flipped just right by an amazing team of volunteers. According to initial reports, this was one of the best festivals ever for this dedicated team. All the funds raised by MVF at these pancake breakfasts go right back into the community through their charitable works like the Christmas toy drive.
Later in the afternoon, the Senior Dining Hall opened for the afternoon, serving their famous Navajo tacos. They too spend these funds right back on the community for things like Meals on Wheels, food delivery for the homebound. Another team of dedicated volunteers reported excellent turn out.
And for those who are running the show, Vice President Jean McKelby of the Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild reported their biggest earning day in 40 years of the festival. The festival was brimming with vendors as every spot was taken, she said. The Guild also runs their own little shop next to the Senior Center Dining Room and items were flying off the shelves, she said. And once again, these funds are put right back into the community by supporting organizations like the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
As the dust settles from all the traffic, and a quiet pace returns, thanks to all who turned up and supported one of Pine-Strawberry’s trademark activities. Everyone was glad to see it all back in action.
