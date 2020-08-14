The Name Your Price Rummage Sale is being held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Friday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 15 in the Pine Elementary School gym.
Hosted by the volunteers from Mountain Village, the proceeds will benefit the Community Educational, Recreational and Civic Association (CERCA) of Pine-Strawberry, the group that oversees the community center campus. CERCA volunteers handle the maintenance of all community center buildings, some of which are more than 100 years old.
In May, I wrote about a large donation of gently used furniture, supplies and curriculum to the Pine-Strawberry Elementary School from the Lexis Preparatory School of Scottsdale after the school’s owners, who own property in P-S, closed the prep school.
Well, that influx of furnishing plus the cleaning out of classrooms to maintain social distancing and cleanliness has created another bunch of usable items that are looking for a new home, hence the Name Your Price Rummage Sale.
Proceeds will go directly to CERCA as the current pandemic has canceled spring and summer events held at the community center in Pine. This needed influx of funds will help cover utility bills and maintenance at the community center.
For sale are children’s and adult desks, chairs, chalkboards, storage bins, file cabinets, conference tables and much more. Make an offer ... and remember it goes to a good cause.
The community center functioned as the school campus until 1989. Once the new school was built, the school leased the old campus to CERCA for community events for $1 a year. The biggest requirement is that CERCA maintain the property. Which they have done.
In the fall, CERCA will mail a flyer to every resident asking for a nominal donation.
If you can’t make the sale and are interested in making a donation, mail it to CERCA, P.O. Box 163, Pine, AZ 85544.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!