What started as a few friends watching NASCAR races at the local tavern with the loser buying a round or two has grown to a group of 26 people and one dog donating $4,000 to the Payson Humane Society this month.
Sheryl and Frank Long are the unofficial instigators and often the hosts of the Pine-Strawberry band of friends. The group gathers together on Sunday with food and frivolity, to watch the races and lose money.
“That’s a substantial donation,” said Payson Humane Society Co-Executive Director Luci Trushel. “I feel truly blessed.”
She recently met many members of the NASCAR group and gave them a tour of the facility. The group also met Shawn King, a behavioral specialist hired by the Humane Society to help create adoptable dogs.
“We are not in a hurry to adopt the dogs out,” Trushel said. “A lot goes on behind the scenes.”
“It’s hard work raising all that money every Sunday,” said member Deb Arthur.
“Bubba Wallace kept winning, and we kept losing,” laughed member Lisa Campbell.
Winning means you don’t pay. So as a group, they pick a driver for the season. Currently, the driver is Bubba Wallace. He drives the number 23 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series. The goal is to pick a middle of the pack kind of driver explained member Rod Merkley. He and his wife Donna were this past Sunday’s hosts for the opening race of the season.
Then each individual has to pick their own driver. To win, your driver must place ahead of Wallace, said Sheryl. She is also the keeper of the stats. She gets the official race results and calculates the losses. As NASCAR fans will know, race results can change if a driver fails an inspection of his car after the race.
If your driver finishes behind Wallace, then you owe $1. That amounted to $27 on Sunday. So Patches, the Long’s Australian shepherd, who chose Austin Dillon as her driver owes $27 for the week. Last place has to pay double or $54. Since Bubba Wallace placed second in the Daytona 500, there are 26 folks who owed money.
If he had won, then no one pays. But second place, that created some groans on Sunday.
We did it originally to go out and have a big fancy dinner together, said member Heidi Hess. Then more people joined, and we had more money. So as a group, they decided that half of that money should be donated and half used for fun for the group.
“We often bring our animals to Sunday NASCAR so they can play and socialize,” said member Nadine Alderman. This makes the donation especially fitting for the group of animal lovers.
Next year’s recipient of the “losings” will be the Pine-Strawberry Medical Clinic. I’ll bet the clinic staff starts cheering for Bubba Wallace now.
Fire season is coming
Digging out of the snow recently, it could be easy to forget that a fire season with all its risks and restrictions is just around the corner and may come sooner than normal, says Pine-Strawberry Fire District (PSFD) Fire Marshal Rick Barnes.
“We want to encourage folks to start getting their yards and properties ready for fire season,” he said. “This snow is good, but it doesn’t prevent the inevitable. We will have a fire season and it is likely it will be an early one.”
This winter, thus far, has been drier than normal, Barnes said. Dry weather brings fire restrictions and hazards quicker.
Now is the time to clear brush, pine needles, and other fire hazards from around your homes.
If you have questions, you can go to the PSFD website: https://psfdaz.com/.
There you will find Firewise information and a list of contractors who do this type of work.
Community members can also call the fire department at 928-476-4272 for a Firewise assessment of their property.
“Every shift has people that are certified to provide this service,” Barnes said. A trained firefighter will come to your home or property and talk with you about the areas of fire danger and how you can mitigate the hazards.
Residents can also request burn permits, he added. PSFD issues burn permits and they are free. Firefighters will come to your property to inspect that the burn will take place in a safe location and is for brush only.
The county brush pit, operated by Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, will be open on Sundays starting at the end of March. This is a free dump for brush only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!