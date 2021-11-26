Just saying the word COVID brings lots of reactions, none too positive. But thanks to COVID stimulus money, the Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District (PSESD) has a lot to be thankful for.
“Just before the pandemic, the school board held a strategic planning meeting,” said PSESD business manager Aimee Manjarres. The goal was to create a wish list for the next five years. As they base school budgets on enrollment and the school only has 109 students, these types of lists can be difficult to manage and tough to prioritize.
Thanks to the first COVID stimulus check from the federal government of $300,000, items like new desks, carpet, paint and a little remodeling have been accomplished, she said. In the cafeteria, a 30-year-old walk-in freezer will be replaced and the maintenance crew will replace a 20-plus-year-old pickup truck. More security cameras will be added and new playground equipment when the school receives another sizable sum pending state approval, she said.
Manjarres added the funds will also allow for a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) summer camp and the ability to expand the art program.
Each student now has a Chromebook enabling flexibility for students who have or are concerned if and when COVID cases are confirmed at the school. As of this year, all students are back in class. Only a few are still working from home.
The PSESD board will have to hold another strategic meeting for their next wish list as the last one is over halfway complete, and far ahead of schedule.
New mural in town
Overnight, literally, a new patriotic mural appeared at the Stripes Gas Station at the south end of town.
Owners Rafael and Kristen Gutierrez took over the station in October 2019 and have slowly been revamping the place.
“We bought it as a business, but now we feel like we are a part of this community. People here are so nice,” said Rafael, who is better known as Raf. “I’ve wanted this mural on this wall since day one.”
The mural is a reproduction of the famous photo of “raising the flag on Iwo Jima” in the final stages of the Pacific War. The mural also includes a plane that represents the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily African American military pilots who flew fighters and bombers during World War II.
“We are all patriotic here, and there is a lot of history behind that picture,” Raf said. “If not for them, we would not be able to do what we do.”
He hired Joseph Delligatti, owner of Delligatti Art, to bring to life the idea. Using a digital version of the original picture, Delligatti and his team, artists, Kadhima and Tawny Gamboa, waited until the dark of night to begin. Using a projector to place the image on the blank wall, the team sketched out the photo in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 18. By Friday morning, the mural was complete.
“It’s a learning experience every time,” Delligatti said. Mostly working in Phoenix, his crew said the cold was tough on them.
“On a 1 to 10 scale this would be a 5 in difficulty,” he said. Besides the cold, the few streetlights Pine has, created problems during the early morning work. But the trio of talented artists completed the project and were all smiles as they cleaned up their ladders and brushes.
The project is not yet complete, as Raf would like to invite all Pine-Strawberry veterans to sign the white wall to the left of the mural. Name, branch, rank and years of service. A place to sign for their service and for others to recognize them. If you are a veteran, be sure to stop in at Stripes.
