For our mountain hamlet, January through March is the quieter time in town. A few bursts of activity around the random snow day, but overall travelers are less and social activities fewer.
I am sure many of you pass some of your downtime on a screen and likely playing a game. I usually have a game or two on my phone and kill time beating high scores and seeking brain challenges. I surprised myself by finding a community of friends that I treasure and often plan my weekend around.
A couple of years ago, probably about the start of COVID, I found a word game I enjoyed. You get up to seven letters and a crossword to fill with as many combinations as you can make with the letters provided. Words not in the crossword earn extra “coins” that can buy a hint.
The game designers continued to create more challenges and suddenly, late Friday night, I was in a tournament with 100 others. I won a few. I can be competitive. Then the game introduced team play. I joined a team and found very few players taking part. I quit that team and found another not sure at all that I wanted to get wrapped up in an internet game with a bunch of “gamers.”
I’m going to only use “game names” except for myself and our team leader. I’m also not going to name the game, and of course, this is to protect those of us guilty of playing way too many games when we should be working.
The new team I joined had a few requirements and players seemed more active. I’ve been a member ever since and here is why.
Our fearless leader
“Hi there, my name is Keeran. I am 13 years old. You can call me Peanut. Peanut is a nickname my dad gave me.”
An outgoing young girl, she downloaded this game because her mom was playing.
“What daughter doesn’t want to have everything her mom has?” she said.
Her first week, she saw the upgrade to team play.
“You can chat and compete with 50 people all over the world. I was so excited, I wanted to have a team,” she said.
“I joined lots of teams, some I didn’t like at all and didn’t even spend an hour in. I finally found a team and spent time with them. But I didn’t chat much and didn’t like some of the girly things being said in the chat, so I left. Then and there I decided to make my own team called “COMPETITIVE.” I wanted to make my own team because I wanted the experience of being a leader and having a team that I created.”
Yes, the team name is what attracted me. As I said, I am competitive and if I’m going to win a tournament that my team will also benefit from, then I’d like them to play too.
Independent minded and willing to strike out to reach new people, Peanut did all of this with parental supervision, but it was her personality that charmed more than 40 strangers, who range in age from 10 to 70+, to become a tight group of friends.
“When my first teammate joined I was so happy, and the first thing she said was ‘j’adore sprinston, et tio?’ I was so confused and asked my brother what that meant. He translated it for me. It means, ‘I love spring. How about you?’ I thought it was so cool that I have a French teammate. I still do. She is still in the team today,” says Peanut.
I’ll note here, our French teammate plays to practice her English and lives in Canada. I think her sentence was a mix of French and English. I, too, think it is so cool to exchange a phrase in French with Chouette.
“Soon more and more people began to join and my team was growing. But no one really talked much until Rowdy came along. Rowdy was fun and ambitious and such a joker. He is also still in the team today,” effused Peanut, and she is not wrong. Rowdy is great for a quip and a joke. Rowdy is a favorite among our team.
“Then came along Megi Greyhound, Myndi, RollTide, Juice and his wife and so many other awesome players,” she said.
We actually have three sets of husband and wife players. They are funny, competitive and endearing.
The game allows for up to 50 players and we have a group of about 40 who have been constant since the start. Members are from India, Scotland, England, and of course, all over the United States. A diverse group who have shared life for almost two years now.
Eventually, leadership was tough for the young teen.
“I had to step down as leader. I passed on the leadership to Megi Greyhound who is still the leader today and the best leader ever. I had to give it up because my time on my phone was limited, remember I am only 13,” she explained.
The name was Changed to Peanut’s Pals to recognize the dynamic young lady that brought us all together. During our time together, we have been through illnesses, weddings, celebrations and struggles. Members have reached out to individuals to offer food, prayers and just kind words sometimes. We have cheered for the kids’ events, from soccer and football to dance and dressage. We have worried over tornadoes, floods, and yes, fires.
A few members have actually met in person, and there have been a few Zoom meetings just for fun.
Megi Greyhound gathers a list of our locations. It’s a fascinating list. All these people from all these far-flung places have just a silly game and humanity in common. She also monitors our play — making sure we keep up with the requirements, the most important being we chat a bit with the group.
We have a statistician on the team, Bug. She volunteered to keep all our numbers and puts out a spreadsheet so we can see our progress.
We have Peach who figures out how the scoring works and investigates the new things the game throws our way. And Papasmurf, our oldest member, always goodnight.
We are always cheering for new milestones and while Rowdy is usually the best at noticing who has hit a new milestone, it can even be competitive to say congratulations first.
The team reaches consensus for big decisions, like kicking another player out. Only three have been tossed for just not fitting in right. Peanut’s Pals are kind and considerate. Somehow, without really meaning to, the group has avoided politics and religion. There are prayers sent to those in need, but that’s it. Just a simple offer of love and care sent to make another feel good or better and maybe loved.
I found a group of “gamers” who enjoy a silly word game and they are fast becoming family, but our dear Peanut says it best.
“We are not just players behind a screen,” said Peanut. “We are family and care for one another. I always go to the peanut pals when I need advice. I tell them all about my weekend and they tell me all about theirs. I truly am so thankful to have this team and I love them very much. We are a team full of family and friends, we are the peanut pals.”
