Do you have little ones who still need to ask Santa or Mrs. Claus for that special gift? This Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will make one last stop at the Rusty Pine Cone in Pine-Strawberry. They will be in the Old Settlers Village on Highway 87, north of the Community Center. You’ll find a face painter, a special kids shopping area and a lot of photo opportunities.
Burning on top of the Rim
There are three prescribed burn projects on the Coconino National Forest in the Happy Jack area this week. The smoke is not expected to impact Pine-Strawberry, but may be noticeable.
At the library
Do you know how to pearl 1, drop 2? Me neither. If you would like to learn, a group of knitting practitioners meets at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine on Randall Place. You can get help with a pattern or basic starting instruction. Join like-minded folks or learn a new talent.
Got kids and need an activity after all the holiday excitement? At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2 little ones can attend story time at the library. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 library volunteers present PG movie madness showing “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” for little wiggly ones who may need to get out of the house after the long holiday. Popcorn will be provided.
So much giving
Children in town will have gifts and families will have food all because of community donations. Some donated money, food, toys or time. All of it is valued. Thank you to all who contributed to the community organizations.
Take Pride in Pine-Strawberry
Take Pride is dedicated to two goals: improving the quality of life in Pine-Strawberry and making our community more attractive and enjoyable.
Have you eaten lunch in Randall Park? Have you enjoyed the flowers at the post office? Have your kids or grandkids played at the Community Center playground? Thank Take Pride for those completed projects.
Ongoing projects include regular cleanup on Highway 87, providing recycle bins for P-S events and furnishing composting plates and utensils for Fire on the Rim.
The challenging project for this year is the Pine-Strawberry Timeline, which is etched into the cement walkways at the Community Center. Purchasing a donor brick will etch your pride in your community, permanently. Bricks are $50 for 1 line, $75 for 2 lines and $100 for 3 lines. There is a maximum of 18 characters per line. There are already 150 bricks in place in front of the museum. I suggest you have some fun with it. Use a family motto or your Dad’s favorite saying.
Mail funds and your quote to: Take Pride Project in Pine and Strawberry, P.O. Box 1204, Pine, AZ 85544.
New Year’s resolutions
Resolutions are about to be the topic of conversation. Getting a jump on that conversation I thought I would ask for your ideas for Pine-Strawberry. We all have ideas of how our town should be, make that idea a resolution. Please submit your suggestions to me on Facebook or via email at myndibrogdon@msn.com.
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!