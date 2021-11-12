More than 150 people visited the Pine-Strawberry Elementary School Fall Fest on Friday, Oct. 29 hosted by the eighth grade class. Children dressed up in their costumes and their families toured the games, including a bucking bull, a pick the nose for a prize game, cakewalk and giant bouncy house. There was even a costume contest. Parents and volunteers donated materials, candy and time to help the kids create the annual Fall Fest. As the major fundraiser for the annual eighth grade trip, it appears to have been a success.
Here is a letter from the eighth grade class:
Dear community,
To our community, our families, and our school, the eighth grade class wants to say thank you for making our Fall Festival a fun-filled success. We appreciate all the donations and volunteers that allowed it to happen and everyone that came and participated, making it a successful night. It was certainly a team effort. We were able to raise funds towards our end of the year trip. We are excited for the rest of our final year at Pine Strawberry School and the memories we are making.
Sincerely,
The 20 members of Pine-Strawberry Elementary Class of 2021.
Oktoberfest donation
During the 18th Annual Oktoberfest at THAT Brewery & Pub held in September, they held a live and silent auction. Each year, the owners pick a local charity to donate these funds to.
“This year as a team we chose the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library,” said owner Tamara Morken. “It’s been a tough couple of years for so many businesses and we really felt the library brings a lot of peace, enjoyment and knowledge to so many!”
On a recent Wednesday, Tamara brought a check to the Pine library, bringing staff along for a jovial morning. Knowing it was coming did not prepare Library Manager Ann Pendleton for the amount of $2,400.
“It was a big surprise to get what we got,” Pendleton said. She will review the needs of the library before committing the funds to a project.
Turkey drive began Nov. 1
The Pine-Strawberry Food Bank’s (PSFB) annual collection of frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving started Monday, Nov. 1.
PSFB is also collecting hams for individuals who cannot use a whole turkey. If you can help, drop off turkeys and hams in a small freezer set aside at the Ponderosa Market in Pine. Drop off turkeys and hams by Sunday, Nov. 21.
Cash donations are always welcome at this time of year. Donations will go toward the special Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions. PSFB is suggesting a donation of $25 to $35, which will purchase a turkey and other food for these holiday meals, but the organization is grateful for any donation. Checks can be mailed to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
With more than 90 cents of every dollar going to purchase food for clients, the all-volunteer food bank operates efficiently. However, the cost of food has increased over the last year.
PSFB is currently assisting 90 to 100 households each month. During November and December, PSFB makes extra food distributions to be sure all those families have holiday meals. Last year, the Food Bank provided Thanksgiving meals to about 100 households in our communities.
