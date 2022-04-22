Patrick Shearer arrived in Poland on March 3 intending to help a country and a people he felt a kinship with after visiting them for a couple of spring months in 2021. For two months he has ferried hundreds of people from harm’s way to safety. Driving a rental car, he has gone deep into Ukraine and found the dark side of invasion and war, all of which is taking a toll on him.
“Today I am an emotional wreck! I have no doubt that lack of sleep, holding things in, a missile strike killing six (people) here in Lviv and getting pleas for help are adding to it. I took a short walk and tried to clear my head, but remembered I told some friends at home that I plan to leave for home on the 30th. I don’t know if I am able to do that. How can I leave when I am needed more now than ever before?” Shearer wrote in a recent Facebook post.
“I was running too hard and too long,” he told me from his apartment in Lviv. “I slept all day yesterday because I had gone for 24 hours. Then I was feeling so guilty about it.”
Feeling guilty because while he slept, other requests for transports were coming in and he was unavailable.
As Shearer ferries people in his rental car, their tales are becoming more dire. Houses destroyed, family and friends dead, towns and villages bombed to rubble.
“I drove through six or seven villages east of Kiev that are totally destroyed,” he said. “I saw tank remains — the whole tank looks like an aluminum can blown apart.”
He worries about landmines on the roadways, navigating around blown bridges and destroyed roads.
“It’s getting tough.”
Ukrainian officers and the military are cracking down on curfew, he tells me. He knows because he is constantly breaking curfew.
“I understand their job. I feel like I have a job to show up at midnight and take her (his transport for Monday evening — he made it) to a border crossing and understand we may not make it. They are getting pissed about people breaking curfew.”
Curfew is in place to protect the Ukrainians. Communities are in blackout to make them less of a target to night time attacks. And also to prevent Russian spies from coming in and creating havoc.
Shearer says that even with the language barriers, he has chatted his way through all the checkpoints because he is doing humanitarian work.
“The ones who actually stop and listen to my story are dumbfounded,” he said. “They tell me ‘That is something I would never do. Why are you here risking your life for our people?’”
“The guy I have been renting my car from said ‘Can I ask you a question? Are you getting any help from anybody?’ I told him the people in my hometown are sending me some money. He said, ‘I am ashamed of myself for taking money from you but I have to pay for these vehicles I will give you a discount (for what) you’re doing.’’ Shearer assured him he did not want the discount and he understood that this man needed to support his family.
“It is the way these people are. They work for everything. It is insulting for them to accept something for free. They are good people.”
He’s also worked with a group of college age folks who are headed into dangerous territory.
They have shown him pictures and outlined their mission. Families who stayed or had no way to leave many hid in root cellars or storage bunkers on their farms in rural locations. Terrified to come out, many are still in these places with no food or water. They showed him pictures of a family burned in place in just such a root cellar by Russian forces.
This group of organized 20 somethings has taken up getting food, water and other necessities for these people. They are asking Shearer to assist. He has been supporting them, but says their mission is very dangerous.
“I haven’t run into Russians yet and I don’t want to,” he said. “It’s my understanding they would likely just kill me, so I’d like to avoid them at all times.
“I’m definitely burning the candle at both ends. You don’t know what is going to happen next.”
He talks about seeing Kiev, a community he spent a good deal of time in last spring, seeing the burnt-out tanks, the military debris, and a brand new shopping mall blown up.
“At a highway bridge/overpass we drove under chunks of concrete the size of buses hanging by rebar,” he said. “I am not looking for answers from anybody. I am just letting you know that if I choose to stay, I need your support.”
If you can help Patrick Shearer, reach out to me. He can accept money via the Zelle app and we have a place to mail a check if that is easier. Email me at myndibrogdon@msn.com.
Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction preps for the Pine Trail Run
The Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction (PSFR) wants to thank the community for its continued support, both in time and money.
Second, to more effectively engage with volunteers, folks are being asked to sign up through the PSFR volunteer system. When you sign up through Wufoo, they will match you with PSFR volunteer opportunities you are most interested in.
Go to https://fotr.wufoo.com/forms/pine-strawberry-fuel-reduction-volunteer/ and complete/submit the form.
Using the link above you will find a list of volunteer opportunities that may interest you to help this organization further its mission to “reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire in and around the Rim Country communities of Pine and Strawberry.”And as a reminder, PSFR will prep the Pine Canyon Trail and Pine View Trail over the next several weeks before the Pine Trail Run, which is coming up on May 7. (More than 100 runners are already registered.)
On April 26, we will meet at 9 a.m. at the LDS church parking lot to carpool into Camp LoMia. Then on April 30 and May 3, we’ll meet at the Pine Trailhead at 9 a.m. Hope to see you then, and thank you for volunteering.
