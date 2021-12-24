Thanks to Dottie Hearn, Pine-Strawberry took part in National Wreaths Across America Day for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 18, and it was an overwhelming success.
The event is held the third Saturday in December at Arlington National Cemetery in coordination with 2,500 additional locations in all 50 states. Volunteers lay wreaths on veterans’ graves to remember, honor and teach.
“I was shocked to see so many people,” Hearn said. She attended a National Wreaths Across America event in Prescott a few years back and even in Payson more recently and felt strongly that Pine-Strawberry deserved to take part, even if there was just one veteran. Well, turns out there are 49 veterans buried in the tiny cemetery in Pine at the end of Cemetery Road.
“I rounded the corner to the cemetery and there was not a parking spot open,” she said.
Easily 55 people showed up to honor the 49 veterans. Hearn asked family members to come forward first, finding four family members, and asked them to lay their wreaths first.
Next year, Hearn plans a bit more for our local veterans, especially knowing she has more community support behind the effort.
The goal is to remember fallen U.S. veterans. To honor those who served and to teach children the value of these folks.
“It was very gratifying. I was proud of the Pine-Strawberry community that came together,” she said. “They do a phenomenal job in Payson at Green Valley Park, but we can do our own next year,” she said of the ceremony honoring the veterans.
Winter weather is on its way
A reminder from our Pine-Strawberry Fire District for all residents, friends, guests and travelers — be pro-active regarding winter conditions.
Visitor — dress warmly, not in shorts! Items like hats, gloves and boots often sell out at our local stores. VRBO/Airbnb owners — Make your guests aware of this information. If there is snow in the forecast, be sure you have four-wheel drive or chains. If you do not have to drive while it is storming, don’t! Sloppy roads make for challenging drives.
Make sure you have ample food and water in your house. Bring in some EXTRA wood for fireplaces, in case we lose electricity.
If you are on oxygen or prescription meds, make sure you have an ample supply.
Bring your snow shovel near the door. If you can’t shovel snow — try to arrange for someone AHEAD of time. (If you are a friend, neighbor, or relative of the elderly, try to help them with these items prior to incoming storms.) Unfortunately, Pine-Strawberry Fire Department employees cannot shovel your driveway or pull your car out of a ditch. A little planning goes a long way in making the winter fun and SAFE!
