The Payson Elks Lodge recognized Pine-Strawberry Fire Department (PSFD) Firefighter/EMT Bill Potter for his outstanding service to the community. Nominated by PSFD Chief John Wisner, via the Northern Gila County Fire Chiefs Association, Potter is a well deserving recipient.
“Not only does Bill perform his role as firefighter/EMT to the highest level of his profession,” wrote Wisner, Potter is, “going above and beyond to provide public education to the residents of the district.”
In January 2020, Potter and his wife Dawn lost their son, Brandon. More than 90% of Brandon’s body was burned after an accident involving a gas can and a bonfire. Brandon died after an 11-month battle trying to recover. Their time in the hospital’s burn unit led them to give back to the Arizona Burn Foundation, (ABF) a group that now calls them family.
Bill has taken part in the “Cook Like A Firefighter” challenge two years in a row, winning top spots by raising the most funds. He then donates his prize money to the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank. He is planning an amazing dessert for this year’s cooking challenge.
In December 2021, the ABF recognized the Potters for their fundraising efforts at their holiday Festival of Trees gala.
“The Arizona Burn Foundation’s mission is improving the quality of life for burn survivors and their families in Arizona while promoting burn prevention and fire safety advocacy and education,” they state on their website. “For 22 years, this amazing holiday gala has been a key event for fundraising, celebrating our supporters, truly building a community, and sharing the important mission of the Arizona Burn Foundation.”
“They told us we are a part of the family now,” said Bill.
Having been supported throughout their journey, the Potters have found that giving back helps build a legacy for Brandon.
Bill is planning a new event, the Smoke Detector Walk for Pine-Strawberry and is looking for about 12 volunteers to join him and his fellow PSFD firefighters.
The event is set for April 23 and volunteers will be in teams led by a firefighter.
Teams will walk a designated neighborhood and install fire detectors in homes that do not have a working detector.
Smoke detectors and training of volunteers will be provided by the ABF.
If you’d like to join this team, call the PSFD office at 928-476-4272 and ask for Bill Potter. Be sure to thank him for all he does for not only our community, but for the burn victim and survivor community as well.
For more information on the Arizona Burn Foundation, visit https://azburn.org/.
