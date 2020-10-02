The Pine Public Library on Randall Place is finally hosting activities. Most are outside.
At 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, knitters and those interested in learning how to knit, are gathering at the ramada in the Community Center. Learn how to knit, get help with a pattern or just knit with friends. Anyone interested is welcome to sit in.
If you have tiny tots, 18 months of age to 3 years old, bring them and a blanket to sit in for the outdoor version of Toddler Time on the library lawn. It is a chance to play, read, sing and create. Again, all are invited. A caregiver or parent must be present.
Halloween events
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department would like host their annual outdoor Trunk or Treat at the Pine Station on Saturday, Oct. 31. It’s a great and safe spot for the costumed kids to trick or treat. The big kids get to decorate their trucks, cars and SUVs, dress up and hand out the goodies. I really don’t know who has more fun. If you want to see this small town tradition continue, reach out to “Stacy Figueroa PSFD” on Facebook and sign up to bring your vehicle.
On Halloween from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the staff at Old County Inn will host a party for children ages 10 and under. They plan is to have a mini pumpkin patch, pictures with a pony, costume contest and more.
