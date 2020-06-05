Isabelle Hunt Memorial Public Library is actively seeking young readers for the Imagine Your Story summer reading program.
“I hate that we aren’t getting everyone together, but we are trying to make it fun and keep everyone involved and keep everyone reading,” said Peggy Eagan, youth coordinator.
Things will be a little different this year, mostly because the kids will not be gathering at the Pine library for the annual program.
The first step is to sign up online at www.pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org.
Once a child, grandchild, niece or nephew is registered, every child under the age of 12 will receive a backpack/bag with books, activities, crafts and more. These can be picked up at the library. Staff asks that you call 928-476-3678 ahead of time to be sure they have your backpack prepared.
Eagan will host virtual story times on Facebook at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Members also get an activity or craft and a free book each week that they can pick up at the library on Tuesdays.
Kids will read about heroes, learn fairy tales and look at family trees and heritage, said Eagan. Each craft, activity and book will be aimed at your child’s age, and can easily be completed at home.
The other bonus to this summer reading program is that it is open to all ages, and so far more adults have signed up than kids. Adults can sign up online as well. Books will be suggested to follow the theme.
“We are just not getting the amount of kids we normally do,” Eagan said. If you see a small child running loose, let them in on the secret, or at least let their parents know as they run after them.”
The little library on Randall Place in Pine is now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They will observe limited occupancy and social distancing. They park the free book cart out front for those in need of more books. The book cart is restocked two to three times a week.
Getting into the
summer swing
The Pine-Strawberry Thrift Store has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. They are looking for volunteers to help in the backyard, accepting donations, sorting through donations and picking up larger items. If you can help, stop in during business hours.
As with most businesses, social distancing and safety protocols will be in place.
The senior dining hall is also reopening this Monday, June 7. Chef George and Sheri Earp, senior board president, are excited to see everyone in person. They will require social distancing. They are also looking for some volunteers in the kitchen. If you have clean hands ready to assist the chef, call 928-476-4633.
Most local businesses have reopened and summer visitors are coming up in large numbers. Some festivals and celebrations have been canceled. If you have an event, new or traditional, email me the information at myndibrogdon@msn.com.
Free BBQ enjoyed
by volunteers
During the monthly distribution of food from the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank, where our community provided about 100 families and individuals with food, another free meal was attracting attention.
Duane Ridl, of Farm Bureau Financial Services, brought up a company smoker and donated pulled pork lunches to Pine-Strawberry Food Bank volunteers, the fire department, the Pine-Strawberry Medical Center staff and even one columnist. I can say it was yummy, and unexpected.
Paying for the food out of his pocket, Ridl said it was just his way of thanking first responders and those helping others in Rim County. Last month he and his company smoker stopped at Banner hospital in Payson and fed more than 200 there.
Assisting Ridl was P-S resident Katie Calderon. Bruce Cain brought the smoker up from Phoenix and helped manage the grill.
The trio were all laughs and smiles behind their masks while they whipped up a mouth-watering lunch as a thank you to those who help others.
