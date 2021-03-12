Thank you to the 63 individuals who stopped in at the First Baptist Church, rolled up a sleeve and donated blood.
Pine-Strawberry in the past has averaged about 40 units of blood, said volunteer drive coordinator Sheri Earp. In the past year, blood donations have continued to increase in Pine-Strawberry.
“Antibody testing brought in new people,” she said. Each donation is tested for the coronavirus antibody as a standard practice.
“They find out it is not so bad and they come back,” Earp added.
Ready, Set, GO!As the March winds blow, Pine-Strawberry folks must think about the upcoming fire season. Clearing brush and debris is just one of the important tasks you can take. Reviewing Ready, Set, Go! is another important step.
Ready, Set, Go! is a nationwide program adopted by all counties in Arizona, including Gila County. The goal is to educate residents about proactive measures to take before an emergency and actions to follow when communities are threatened.
Living in Pine-Strawberry, our fire department encourages us to always be in the Ready stage.
The three steps encourage us to get READY by preparing now for what threatens the community, be SET by maintaining an awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening.
To be ready, you prepare now. Here are the recommended steps to be ready.
• Register with your the county emergency notification system at Gila County AZ — Sign up (everbridge.net)
• Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff’s office and public health department on social media.
• Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations. Keep in mind physical distancing recommendations, wearing face coverings or other public health recommendations.
• Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five Ps; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.
• Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are ready.
• Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations
Set is when there is an active threat that might affect our community.
• Know there is a significant danger in your area.
• Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
• Grab your emergency go kit.
• Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.
• Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.
This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be set to go.
Go! – Evacuate.
Danger in your area is imminent and life threatening.
• Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
• If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not assist you further.
• Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.
The time to think of the items you need for an evacuation is now, not later. A good reminder is the 5 Ps of evacuation:
• People and Pets and other animals/livestock and supplies.
• Prescriptions with dosages, medicines, medical equipment, vision and hearing aids, batteries and power cords, face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
• Papers including important documents (hard copies and/or electronic copies saved on external hard drives or thumb drives), insurance papers, contacts.
• Personal Needs including clothing, water, baby supplies, food, cash, credit cards, first aid kits, phones, and chargers. Items for people with access and/or functional needs, such as older adults and children.
• Priceless items including photos, irreplaceable mementos and other valuables.
You can find more information online at az.gov or stop in during business hours to the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department Station 41 in Pine, for the Ready, Set, Go! Action Guide.
Saint Patrick’s Day
for the Irish and
Irish at heartTomorrow is the Old County Inn’s Fourth Annual St. Paddy’s Fest Fundraiser Event for the Humane Society.
Join the fun for the ATV Parade, or plan to watch along the route.
Entrants meet at Old County Inn at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parade will follow Old County Road, turn right on Bradshaw, looping to Hardscrabble Road at Southard and travel Hardscrabble Road back to Highway 87 and returning to Old County Inn.
For some more Irish fun, the Southwest Skye Pipes & Drum Band will start playing at 11 a.m. Also, starting at 11 a.m. the Humane Society will have a veterinarian truck and adoptable pets. Pine-Strawberry Fire Department will be here with a fire truck for the kids to check out.
Cooks will be serving up traditional corned beef and cabbage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be raffles and giveaways every 20 minutes all day long as well as live music from Stilicho from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vinyl Nova from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Bill Hranek from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Making us all feel good about reveling in Irish fun, 10% of the day’s sales will go to our local Humane Society. Come have some fun and help our furry friends.
