Yet again, the kindness of a small town shines brightly. For the second time, Pine-Strawberry Fire Department (PSFD) firefighter/EMT Bill Potter entered the annual Cook Like a Firefighter to raise funds for the Arizona Burn Foundation (ABF). He placed third in the state, raising $2,145.
The ABF is dear to Potter and his wife Dawn. In 2019, their son Brandon Ashford was involved in an accident while lighting a burn pit and was burned over 95% of his body. ABF became a dedicated support for the couple.
“He was in the Arizona Burn Center for 11 months before he passed away,” said Dawn, explaining why the couple is “connected for life” with the people they met and helped them through that very tough journey.
ABF offers food vouchers so a family can eat at the hospital so they don’t have to leave. They provide hotel rooms, and they will help with rent and mortgage payments as the long-term recovery of burn patients takes its toll.
The emotional support became a lifeline to the Potters, said Dawn. Having ABF volunteers and staff check in on them regularly gave them stability.
His 20th birthday was January 20, 2020 — and a big event was planned with the approval of his doctors, said Dawn.
On Jan. 13, just a week before his birthday, during a routine procedure, Brandon’s heart stopped. All attempts to revive him failed. Doctors believe it was a blood clot that traveled to and stopped his heart said Dawn.
“He died knowing that we loved him more than anything in this world,” she added.
That love has survived, and despite the tears, this couple is still smiling and carrying their love for their son by giving to others.
To carry on, the couple has stayed very involved with the ABF, and in this second round of Cook Like a Firefighter, Potter cooked smoked pulled pork with coleslaw. The video made the rounds and as a fundraiser, people voted with their dollars.
That scored the PSFD a third place and a $200 gift card to Safeway, which Potter promptly donated to the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank. And just in time to fill in the extras for holiday meals.
If you would like to see Potter’s video, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/mou/c/:2Va--SKoRCe/
Turkey Drive underway
The Pine-Strawberry Food Bank’s (PSFB) annual collection of frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving started Monday, Nov. 1.
PSFB is collecting hams for individuals who cannot use a whole turkey. If you can help, drop off turkeys and hams in a small freezer set aside at the Ponderosa Market in Pine. Drop off turkeys and hams by Sunday, Nov. 21.
Cash donations are always welcome. Donations will go toward the special Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions. PSFB is suggesting a donation of $25 to $35, which will purchase a turkey and other food for these holiday meals, but the organization is grateful for any donation. Checks can be mailed to: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
With more than 90 cents of every dollar going to purchase food for clients, our all-volunteer food bank operates efficiently. However, the cost of food has increased over the last year. PSFB is currently assisting 90 to 100 households in our communities each month. During November and December, PSFB makes extra food distributions to be sure all those families have holiday meals. Last year, the Food Bank provided Thanksgiving meals to about 100 households in our communities.
Blood Drive
The Pine-Strawberry community blood drive will be held next Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Pine, 4039 N. Highway 87.
