The volunteers at the Pine Strawberry Food Bank (PSFB) are grateful to our caring community for helping to provide Thanksgiving meals to our neighbors in need.
With your help, they served about 90 families by providing frozen turkeys and other food to prepare a complete Thanksgiving meal. Thank you to all our generous friends and neighbors!
The PSFB is now collecting hams at the Ponderosa Market for a Christmas distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Donations will be accepted through Sunday, Dec. 19. This holiday distribution is in addition to the normal monthly donations, so all contributions are valued.
And as always, you can also help by sending a cash donation to the address below, which will go toward the special Christmas food distribution. Checks can be mailed to Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544.
With more than 90 cents of every dollar going to purchase food for clients, the all-volunteer food bank operates efficiently. However, the cost of many foods has increased over the last year. PSFB is currently assisting 90 to 100 households in our communities each month.
Holiday fun
The Little Library on Randall Place is hosting a Gingerbread House Party tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. for kids aged 3 to 12. Bring them down and they can make a gingerbread house, eat some gingerbread and listen to a holiday story.
See’s Candy — the assorted chocolate confection boxes just say Christmas. A traditional gift in my home, I remember getting the four-piece box in my stocking each Christmas. If you have memories like this or want to create your own, stop in at the Library on Randall Place. There, you can buy from a selection of 12 boxes of See’s Candy. Each purchase benefits our little library, so it is a gift that gives twice.
Santa comes to visit
See Santa tomorrow! Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along with a chat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, the little ones in your family can pet and walk miniature horses, ride a pony, get a free hot chocolate and shop in a special “kids only” section with an elf to assist if needed. Come join the fun.
Furry friends
Most of you know that I have another job. I work with horses in a variety of ways. Any animal that you own and bring in as a part of your family requires care, attention and love. In our little hamlet, we are quick to reach out and help when someone’s pet is in need.
But there is a beginning, middle and an end to every life. It is super exciting to welcome them in the beginning. We get into a routine and have our best moments in the middle, but we must be prepared for the end. When it comes, sometimes unexpectedly, those furry faces depend on us to take them all the way to the end.
I spent the last two weeks trying to save a horse that, while not mine, meant a lot to me. Her owners are dear friends and she deserved the best care we could give. Along with the most caring and amazing vet, Dr. Drew Justice of Diamond J Veterinary Service, we treated her and tried hard to no avail. After much discussion, the horse was put down. But what is remarkable is the caring in the community. A few people would ask and then it seemed many people were asking and cheering for, praying for, singing to, talking to and even crocheting with this horse. It is remarkable how quickly a small army of people were rallying around a 1,000-pound critter who had a problem we could not overcome.
In the end, two amazing women sang to her before she left. She wore roses fresh cut that morning to the end.
I’m still in awe of the care and kindness shown to her and myself as we took this last journey together. Hug whatever fur kid is in your lap, at your feet or in your pasture.
