Each holiday the food bank not only provides monthly groceries to families in need, they provide a holiday dinner with all the trimmings. Our donations make this possible.
We are less than a week away from Thanksgiving and the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank is about halfway to reaching their goal of about 110 turkeys. Thank you to all who have already donated. If you can help drop off a turkey in a freezer set up at the Ponderosa Market at the corner of Hardscrabble and Highway 87 in Pine.
Christmas for Pine-
Strawberry Kids
Mountain Village Foundation has toy donation boxes in Linda’s Unique Treasures, the Sportsman Chalet in Strawberry, the Early Bird restaurant, Uncle Tom’s Kwik Stop and the Rusty Pine Cone in Pine. They are asking for donations of unwrapped new gifts for ages newborn to 18 years of age, as well as stocking stuffers.
If you would like to send a donation directly to the Mountain Village Foundation, mail checks to P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
Thanksgiving thanks
Thanksgiving is upon us. Pine-Strawberrians have many things to be thankful for. We can be thankful for the many groups in town who volunteer their time to raise funds to make our community better. Groups like Take Pride, Strawberry Patchers, Mountain Village and the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank spend their energy giving back to our community. Thank you to all the people who have donated to these groups this year.
Thank you to the 15 volunteers on the three governing bodies that oversee our school board, fire department and water department. A time-consuming and often controversial job, thank you all for your time and effort.
Thank you to our little Pine library staff, many of whom are volunteers, for the many programs and resources provided to the community. What a blessing to have such a well-equipped library in such a small hometown.
We are thankful to have our own Pine Strawberry Medical Clinic, a benefit to many who can get medical care in their own hometown. Thank you to the volunteer board members who oversee this operation and have kept this clinic running smooth.
Thank you to the volunteers of the Justice McNeely Foundation. A home-grown charitable organization whose focus is the children in need in our community. Thank you to the volunteer board members who have made a difference in children’s lives.
Thank you to all who donate items to and shop in our Pine-Strawberry Thrift Store. Funds raised their support our local Senior Center where Chef George cooks up a gourmet meal for seniors every Monday-Friday, including Meals on Wheels. Thank you to the volunteers who help at the thrift store and in the kitchen.
Thank you to all who have continued to shop locally. Supporting our local businesses, especially this year, keeps our little hamlet humming.
Thank you to all. Every one of us contributes to the character of our community. Pine-Strawberry proves the content of its character repeatedly. When asked, people in our community show up time and time again. People show up with funds, they donate items and they buy raffle tickets. Our folks roll up their sleeves and do the hard work.
Thank you for the beauty of our community. Whether you are looking up at the mountains, down at the valley or out at the trees, your window had a great view.
I hope you can add to this list for you and your family. I am also very thankful for all of you who continue to read this column. Enjoy your holiday.
Christmas Lights
Since it is likely that community Christmas traditions may also get canceled, if you are planning on having a spectacularly decorated home this year, and would like me to add your address to a list that people can visit by vehicle, safely social distancing, email me your particulars at myndibrogdon@msn.com.
