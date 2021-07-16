The Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction crew is hosting an open house in the Cultural Hall at 3886 AZ-87, in the Pine Community Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17.
Come meet the professionals who work so hard to protect the community.
This is a chance to ask questions, gather information and express appreciation for their service.
Participating agencies include: U.S. Forest Service Payson Ranger District, Pine Strawberry Fire District, Payson Fire Department, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire, Arizona Game and Fish Department, Arizona Public Service and of course the hosts Pine Strawberry Fuel Reduction.
The Firewise trailer will be onsite with loads of great information about exactly what Firewise means and how to accomplish it. Agency representatives can answer questions about how the Backbone Fire grew and how they managed it using a Fire Modeling Table.
Ask the people who know how animals were affected, how Fossil Creek is affected, and why our evacuation was ordered.
Christmas Toy Drive underway in Pine and Strawberry
It’s Christmas in July and Mountain Village Foundation (MVF) needs your help.
MVF is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization with a primary focus of serving children in Pine and Strawberry. Each year, the all-volunteer organization assists families in need with providing Christmas gifts for their children.
With the cancellation of the July 4 Arts & Crafts Festival, at which MVF raises much of its funds with its popular pancake breakfast, the organization is hoping the community will help with donations this year.
MVF is collecting unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers for children ages 1 month to 18 years. Gifts are being collected through July 31 at the following locations:
In Pine — The Early Bird Cafe, Ponderosa Market and the post office (drop off toys at the counter in the lobby).
In Strawberry — Linda’s Unique Treasures and Sportsman’s Chalet.
Monetary donations can be mailed to MVF, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
