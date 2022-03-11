Patrick Shearer, a retired police officer who served six years in the Army, isn’t done serving yet. As of Sunday, he was in Slovakia, shuttling another group of refugees from the border to safe places. But that is not his primary goal.
A large-scale invasion by Russia into Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and by March 3, Shearer, whose home is in Strawberry, was in Poland and making plans to join the fight alongside his friends in Ukraine.
Shearer retired after 27.5 years on the Peoria Police Department and took up traveling as a hobby. He used the couch surfing app and has made hundreds of friends and acquaintances all over the world.
Couch surfing is a popular group that offers a traveler a free spot to stay with a host family, as long as you can reciprocate the offer and allow travelers to stay on your couch.
“I’ve had well over 200 couch surfers here,” he said of his home in Strawberry. That includes at least one who plays a role in helping him on this journey.
Last year, Shearer wanted to travel, but COVID kept many countries on lockdown. Ukraine was one of the first to open to travelers. So he found a couch surfing buddy, Eugene.
A 20-something native Ukrainian, Eugene took Shearer on an eight-hour tour of Kiev, a place Shearer fell in love with.
“This guy is a walking history book on the history of Ukraine,” Shearer said. “He told me of the riots and protests and how they ousted their president, how at that time Russia used that as a reason to invade Crimea and take over parts of Ukraine.
“The feeling is that they got their foot in there (Crimea) and they are gonna hang onto that part of it, but they (Ukrainians) were still fighting them,” he added.
“Hearing about the country and meeting the people, I just fell in love with the country. Just walking down the street, it was just, I’ve never felt so peaceful in my life. There was no litter, the trash cans were even empty. I fell in love with it all.”
He describes an idyllic place reminiscent of 1950s Rockwell Americana.
A passion for this place and its people grew in the spring months Shearer spent in Ukraine.
“If Russia ever tries to take over Ukraine, if they ever invade, I’ll be there. I’ll fight next to you,” he said to Eugene. “I’m not gonna let that happen to this awesome country.”
“Well, turn the clock ahead a year and here it is. Russia invades Ukraine,” he said. “It was like 9/11 all over again for me. You want to do something, but you don’t know what to do. I was a total wreck at home. I couldn’t do anything. I knew I had to go. I made a promise, it is what I really felt.”
He came across a tweet from Dymytro Kuleba, minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, asking for foreigners with military or police experience willing to defend Ukraine.
The request was revised and retweeted on Feb. 27 to read, “foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too.”
Shearer knew he was going. He jumped on a plane, taking the basics to go fight in the streets.
“I have one good fight left in me, and this is the one I am gonna be a part of.
“I’m not 21 years old anymore,” said the 59-year-old Shearer. He has two grown daughters, ages 33 and 24, who, along with family and friends, thought he was crazy to jump on a plane and go to a war zone intending to join the fighting.
He flew to Warsaw and tapped into his couch surfing connections. One polish woman, named Anna, also known to many here in Pine-Strawberry as she stayed with Shearer for several months, was living in Poland. She contacted two relatives and had them meet Shearer at the airport. They are Polish border guards. They helped him through all the customs and paperwork red-tape and paid for his hotel the first night.
The next morning, Shearer rented a vehicle and drove down to the border.
“I didn’t think this through,” he said. “I was thinking, let’s go down there and kick Putin out of Ukraine. I just rented this car for a month. You can’t take the car out of the EU (European Union) because there is a war. That’s when it really hit me.”
So he parked the car and crossed the border into Ukraine, along with another Polish young man also coming to volunteer to join the fight.
Shearer remained in contact with his friend Eugene, who was still in Kiev and has been recruited to the Ukraine Defense Force.
Once Shearer got signed up he needed to go back to the car on the Poland side of the border, gather his gear and park the car in a safe space.
“The whole time my best friend is screaming in my ear by text saying, ‘Don’t do it! Don’t do it! You’re going to get killed, you’re too old.’”
“We have been best friends for over 45 years, as close as brothers. We both went to school together. We joined the military. Together we served in the Army in Germany together,” said Pine resident and Shearer’s best friend, Adam Rolnick.
Shearer served at Check Point Charlie in the mid-80s leading up to the fall of the Berlin Wall.
“So when he said he wanted to go fight in Ukraine, I was upset because I just felt he’s too old and it’s too dangerous. I did beg him to just go help the refugees. I know they needed that desperately, and that’s his best asset is people skills. I am grateful that is what he’s doing.”
Shearer is still mission focused.
“I want to fight. I want to kick them out,” he said. “Then I see this lady standing there and she reminded me of my mother. My mom gave everything to her kids.”
A Ukrainian woman and her two girls became the first of many refugees that Shearer is only too happy to assist.
“She had this worn, beat up look.”
She looked skeptically at the American as the family walked lugging suitcases with them. Until Shearer got across that he would drive them somewhere.
“Her face lit up. They wanted to go to the nearest big city with a train station,” he said. He loaded them up in the car and drove them the 30 minutes to the nearest station.
The younger daughter spoke a bit of broken English and Shearer learned their story. After several nights of sleeping in a subway and having their neighborhood bombed, they left a 27-year-old son with a gun to defend and feed the 10 dogs (mom breeds dogs) and one hamster.
They tried to pay him, but he refused. He also gave them about $50 in Polish money to assist in the rest of their journey. The mom chased him down the street, trying to return the money.
“I can go across the border now. I did one good deed,” Shearer said to himself, but upon returning to the border checkpoint he saw a family of five. He offered the husband and wife with three girls, the youngest just 2, a ride.
The husband, Max, showed Shearer pictures on his phone.
“I’ve seen a lot of stuff as a cop. This stuff was as bad or worse. It’s hard for me to believe in today’s world that this could be going on.”
Shearer packed all of them, plus all the belongings, into the compact car.
“It literally took 5 minutes to get the doors shut,” he said. “All of them had 60-80 pounds on their laps and I had a pack of diapers under my left arm.”
And this is how they spend the next three hours driving to a host home, with nary a complaint or comment about being uncomfortable. The family they were meeting to stay with had never met before. Yet, they were welcomed in. The host even insisted Shearer stay and join them for dinner.
As he left, the wife said Max would like to ask Shearer something. Max explained he had agreed to return to the fight in 10 days, after settling his family in safety. He asked that Shearer wait for him and they go back to the fight together. Shearer agreed. Max gave him his blue and yellow (the Ukrainian colors) arm band, a band that shows you are in the Defense Force. His wife told Shearer that the band is very important to Max.
“It hit me again what kind of people they are. This guy was literally killing Russians a day or so before this and is planning on going back. When he asked, ‘Will you go back and fight with me?’ I knew I was going.”
Shearer splurged on a $40 hotel room and got a good night’s sleep. When he returned to the border on Saturday, he found it streaming with people.
“I saw the people 1000s of people just looking hopeless and confused and I started asking, do you need a ride?”
He has been in three countries and at four border crossings in just two days. By the time you read this, he could be in Ukraine fighting alongside Max and Eugene. Until Max joins him, he will continue to assist refugees, like the three older ladies, an 80-year-old, a 75-year-old and her daughter, 55.
The 55-year-old told him that in 2014 she had to learn how to use a gun, to defend her home in the Donbass region of Ukraine.
“She was there and grabbed a gun and fought and then when this happened and they came into Kiev, she had to kill someone the other day. ‘Then I had to kill to protect my home and mother and I still had to leave my country.’ It was so sad,” Shearer said.
Or the father and mother who woke him while sleeping in his car in a remote farmer’s field. They had been walking for many hours and were still 5 kilometers away from finding their children. He helped them find their kids.
He’s had little sleep other than two hotel nights. it’s been sleeping in the car, or just going all day and night.
He’s heard story after story of people just wanting to defend their home, their city, their country. He remembers well sitting in Independence square, soaking up the sun, enjoying the views and the people. He is having a hard time imagining what he will see when and if he gets back to Kiev.
Helping Shearer is possible and welcome. Everything has been paid out of his pocket. Bandits in Strawberry is hosting a fundraising Off-Road Run and Auctions on Saturday, March 26 to help fund Shearer’s mission. Go to their Facebook page, Bandits Restaurant, for more details. Or find community donation buckets at local restaurants.
“We have an extremely courageous community member. Pat is a former Army, former police officer and my neighbor who tired of seeing what was going on in Ukraine. On his own dime, he flew out and rented a car and started pulling families out of Ukraine. He is sleeping in horrible conditions and I feel like as a community we need to step up and help him. He didn’t ask for it! Donation buckets will be set up at Bandits, the Early Bird, Old County Inn and Pinewood Tavern. May God be with him in his endeavor and keep him safe. Our prayers are with you Pat! Small Town can make a big difference.” wrote Bandits on their page.
“I feel guilty stopped on the side of the road (talking) and not back down there (border crossing). I know there are a lot of people in the states who would like to be here. I feel blessed that I am able to do it. I just couldn’t sit at home,” he said.
If you’d like to donate, email me at myndibrogdon@msn.com for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!