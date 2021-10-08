Fall festival this weekend in Pine
Pine-Strawberry’s Annual Fall Festival is here. Enjoy the crisp fall air and check out the antique show, quilt show and chili cook-off at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, it will cost $5 for attendees to taste and judge the chili cook-off. This event is sponsored by the Pine-Strawberry Business Community (PSBC).
You’ll be able to warm up with some warm homemade chili, cast a vote for your favorite, purchase a flannel rag quilt to stay warm and find that perfect antique Christmas gift, all while supporting the nonprofit groups that benefit our community.
Wine Around the Library
On Saturday, Oct. 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., for $30 per person, you will be able to try out more than 25 different wines, listen to the fabulous sounds from Trouble in Paradise and nosh on foods from just about every restaurant in town, take part in the gift basket raffle and the silent auction.
Selecting the wines for this fun community event is done by volunteer Bill Hubbs, a self-described wine hobbiest.
“I’ve been collecting since the early ’90s,” Hubbs said. With a collection in his wine cellar of over 500 bottles, his wife Nancy offered him up as the lead for the wine selection, he said. She got him involved as a bartender for his first event, and he then saw a need he could fill.
Hubbs has selected about 36 different wines.
“I wanted a good quality wine at a good value,” he said. Patrons can take a pic of a bottle they like and easily find it at a local wine retailer for about $12 to $18 he said.
Hubbs selects and purchases the 120 bottles for the event.
“It’s kinda my thing to do for the community,” he said. “99% of the attendees are all locals, that’s what is fun about it.”
Hubbs’ daughter will also help serve his wine choices this year. This event usually sells out, so get over to the Little Library on Randall Place and purchase your tickets soon.
Saturday, Oct. 30 — we have loads of fun in store.
Pine-Strawberry Cemetery Beatification Project
Not spooky at all. In fact, you’ll be proud of your Halloween contribution if you visit the Pine Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 30. Our little cemetery is full of history. To honor them and the loved one’s still here, the community gathers twice a year to clean it up, mostly clearing overgrown brush and raking up pine needles and leaves. With all the rain we have had, it might need a few extra hands this year. This is simply a show up and help out project. Join in on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Pine Cemetery at the end of Cemetery Road. (The street just before Stripes at the south end of Pine.)
Old County Inn Nash Halloween Bash
On Saturday, Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Old County Inn, on the corner of Highway 87 and Old County Road, will host the Nash Halloween Bash. Kids under 10 and wearing a costume will get a free mini pumpkin and candy. You can get pics with mini horses or get a free pony ride from the bigger horses.
Pine-Strawberry’s annual Trunk-or-Treat
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department is hosting the annual Trunk-or-Treat event. Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pine Fire Station on Hardscrabble. The best way for the little ones in your life to get a chance at trick-or-treat fun. With a limited full-time population, come Halloween night, there are just not so many doors to knock on. Many years ago the community came up with Trunk or Treat. When it landed at the Pine Fire Station, it found a home. Any and all community members are encouraged to decorate their vehicle, dress up themselves and pass out candy to ghouls, goblins, princesses, robots and more. Candi Paine is currently coordinating the spots — and they are almost full, so reserve yours now! Contact her at candijpaine@yahoo.com or text 928-978-6514. You can also use the Pine-Strawberry Fire District Facebook page to sign up.
The Pine-Strawberry Fire stations are both accepting donations of candy as well.
