As the weather cools down, the activities are heating up.
The 18th Annual Oktoberfest in Pine-Strawberry is happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at THAT Brewery and Pub on Highway 87 at the south end of Pine. Live music, German food specials, games, and a silent auction make this event a grand tradition for the community.
Where else in Rim Country can you say you ate a Jagerschnitzel, drank a Dopplesticke and then took part in a keg stacking contest? And all the proceeds from the silent auction will go to the Pine library. There are tons of great gift items, including gift certificates from Pine Creek Fudge, an overnight in an Airstream from the Strawberry Inn, a gift basket from the Pine Creek Lavender Farm and local artist William Ahrendt is donating one of his paintings.
Fall festival
The Fall Festival, Antique Show and Chili Cook-off is returning to the Pine-Strawberry Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, it will cost just $5 for attendees to taste and judge the chili cook-off. The Pine Strawberry Business Community (PSBC) sponsors this event. If you have a chili that can carry the title of Best Chili in Pine-Strawberry, then you need to be in this competition. Contact Gail Jones at 928-978-0469 for entrant information.
Activities coming to the Pine library
On Friday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. meet at the library to make the cutest clay pot scarecrow for the monthly Crafternoon.
Do you know someone age 5 and up that loves Legos? The Halloween Lego challenge is for them. Meet at the Library on Randall Place at 10:30 on Saturday, Oct. 2 to join other Lego enthusiasts and rise to the challenge.
The annual fundraising event Wine Around the Library is being planned with volunteers collecting raffle and auction donations, selecting the wines and organizing local restaurants’ food offerings.
The results of their efforts will shine on the night of Oct. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. For $30 you will be able to try out more than 25 different wines, listen to the fabulous sounds from Trouble in Paradise and nosh on foods from just about every restaurant in town.
Tickets are limited, so purchase yours at the library today.
There will be a silent auction and a gift basket raffle. If you have items you would like to donate for this event, call the library at 928-476-3678 or just drop it by the Library on Randall Place.
Sign up at the library for any of these events or email pinepubliclibrary.gmail.com.
Pine-Strawberry’s annual Trunk-or-Treat
The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department is hosting the annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the fire station on Hardscrabble Road. With a limited full-time population, come Halloween night, there are just not so many doors to knock on so many years ago the community came up with the event. Any and all community members are encouraged to decorate their vehicle, dress up and pass out candy to ghouls, goblins, princesses, robots and more. Candi Payne is currently coordinating the spots, so reserve yours now. Contact her at candijpayne@yahoo.com or 928-978-6514.
P/S Cemetery beautification project
The P-S cemetery is full of history, and people who loved this community and left people who loved them behind. To honor them and the loved one’s still here, the community gathers twice a year to clean it up, mostly clearing overgrown brush and raking up pine needles and leaves. With all the rain we have had, we might need a few extra hands this year to get all the weeds. This is simply a show up and help project on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. at the Pine Cemetery at the end of Cemetery Road. (the street just before Stripes at the south end of Pine).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!