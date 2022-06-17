The inaugural Pride Celebration in Pine will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 25 at the Randall House.
“We are going to do a little pride event. I don’t think there has ever been a pride event in Pine or even in Payson,” said Randall House restaurateur and event organizer Barbara Frazin.
With help from an employee and event organizer Simone Coseo, the pair are bringing a unique event to our little mountain hamlet.
“Last month, it kind of came to me sort of on a whim,” Frazin said. “I figured it was time to do this. I got in touch with Revelucien (a drag queen from the Flagstaff area). She does drag and the great thing about these queens is they are gonna put the whole show together,” she said.
“It’s an honor to be there,” said Revelucien. “You never know just what to expect at a Revelucien show, but it is bound to be a great time.”
As the event’s host, Revelucien will bring two other queens, along with a face painting booth, arts and crafts for the kids and an opportunity for attendees to sing karaoke.
“This is the first annual, and I’d like this to be an expansive event. I’d like to see it grow. There are a lot of people in the community that this will speak to and lots of supporters,” said Frazin.
Pride is celebrated in June, as that was the month when the Stonewall riots in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Lower Manhattan in New York City took place in 1969.
“Pride is a celebration of people coming together in love and friendship, to show how far LGBTQ+ rights have come, and how in some places there’s still work to be done,” says the BBC website.
Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for One n Ten and the Outlaw Project.
One n Ten’s vision: “one•n•ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead.”
“The Outlaw Project is based on the principles of intersectionality and prioritizes the leadership of transgender women, BIPOC, gender non-binary, migrant and sex worker folks. Ensuring our rights and health as a first step will ensure the rights and health of all. We believe that accessible, safe and secure housing is the best way to support our community.”
Rim Country Pride will also have an information booth at this event and members of the board will be present to answer questions and introduce themselves to the community, said President Elizabeth Bayless-Elkins.
They will be present to show support for this first of its kind event in Rim Country and be a volunteer where Frazin might need, she said.
For more information, email rimcountrypride@gmail.com.
“Getting word out is the biggest challenge,” said Frazin, “once people know about it we should have a good turnout,” she said.
(1) comment
Why are gays, cross-dressers, and trans people honored for a full month while Veterans and those killed in combat (Memorial Day) each receive recognition for only one day each?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!