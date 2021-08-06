The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for ongoing lane restrictions on portions of a 10-mile segment of State Route 87 between Pine and the junction with State Route 260 through the fall.
The restrictions are in place to accommodate a shoulder widening project on Highway 87, roughly between Pine Creek Canyon Drive and State Route 260. In addition to widening the shoulder, crews will make improvements to the guardrail along the section of roadway.
The following traffic restrictions are currently in place weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
• Crews will narrow portions of SR 87 to one lane with alternating north and southbound travel between mileposts 273 and 278.
• Flaggers and/or a pilot car will guide drivers through the construction area.
• 12-foot vehicle width restriction in the work zone (Note: Wider loads can be accommodated with notification at least 12 hours in advance).
• Possible travel delays of 15 minutes or longer.
• Reduced speed limit in the work zone.
• Drivers should allow extra time and adjust their travel times accordingly. Other unforeseen circumstances can cause changes. Traffic restrictions will be updated as work progresses.
For travel information, visit AZ511.com.
Pine libraryOur little library on Randall Place in Pine is getting back into the swing of things.
Family Story Time is back every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Kids of all ages are invited to read, learn, create, sing and have fun with friends, new and old.
Crafternoon will be Friday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. Instructor Kathy Morgan will teach teenagers and adults how to make paper beads for free. To sign up, email peagan.ihp@gmail.com.
The Pine library may be a small building, but it is mighty in the services it provides. You can access the computer. There is a separate kids’ room, DVDs, a place to sit and read the paper and of course, hundreds of books. Can’t find the book you want? Check in at the front desk and they will find it for you. Stop in to check out this amazing community resource.
