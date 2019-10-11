Good day, Pine-Strawberry friends! I am Myndi Brogdon and I am your new/old columnist for P-S News. Some readers may remember that I have written this column in the past. I am happy to do it again. Thank you Max Foster for your years of coverage. Max was a great writer and I know I have some big shoes to fill.
Firefighter rememberedThe community gave a heartfelt adieu to Pine-Strawberry Fire Capt. Lynn Larned on Saturday, Oct. 5 at a Celebration of Life. During his 30 years in P-S, Larned touched many lives. He was ever ready with a smile and a kind word. Many thanks to Pastor John Lake and the Church on Randall Place for hosting the service. Thanks to the Strawbeary Bear for hosting the Community Celebration of Life and to all who brought food to share. It was an amazing turnout, and the family was very thankful.
HalloweenDo you wonder how to hand out candy on Halloween in this rural community? The annual Trunk or Treat tradition takes place at the Pine Fire Station on Hardscrabble Road on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. P-S engineer/EMT/educator (and head clown) Stacy Figueroa is signing up community members for reserved parking spots. This is your chance to decorate your trunk or truck bed — be creative! Delight, scare and enjoy the first of fall holidays in a small-town community fashion. Think of it as tailgating for the Great Pumpkin. There will be contests for best trunk/canopy/truck bed. Baked goods and candy can also be donated as there will be a fizzles and flambé performance for the kids. You can sign up on Facebook by finding Stacy Figueroa PSFD or leave a voicemail or text at 928-970-1865.
BurnThe big plume of smoke we all saw on the Rim on Tuesday is a part of the Coconino’s prescribed burn program for the C.C. Cragin watershed. These burns will continue off and on through December, weather permitting. If you have questions about smoke on the Rim, you can call the Mogollon Rim Ranger Station at 928-477-2255.
FundraiserWine Around the Library is Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. to sundown. This annual fundraiser supports the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library. Local restaurants will supply the food, and wine will be served for $20 per person. There will be a raffle and a silent auction featuring local vendors. Get a little dressed up and bring a date to this unique event.
Thanks for reading. Please contact me with any item you feel could be newsworthy. Together we will spotlight the good side, discuss the controversial and support all of our community events. I am on Facebook — Myndi Brogdon or you can email myndibrogdon@msn.com or leave a message at 928-476-2500.
