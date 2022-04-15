It is time for spring cleaning and what better place to start than with cleaning up your properties? Yes, the fire season is looming in our future. The lack of spring showers will only bring it along faster. Now is the time to gather up your pine needles and brush and haul them off to the free brush pit operated by Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction.
The brush pit is located just off Control Road and Highway 87 and is open every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is free if you are dropping natural vegetation, including all forms of brush, pine needles, cones and leaves.
For more information and for ways to help keep this free service in our community go to https://psfuelreduction.org/programs/pine-brush-pit/.
Pine library
The little library on Randall Place has lots of activities coming this summer.
Come check out the seed library. No library card necessary. You can check out five packages of seeds per season. Garden seeds and some herbs are available. You can bring back seeds that you have grown locally. They will be passed on to the High Country Gardeners.
Their next meeting will be on April 25 at 1 p.m. in the activity room at the community center in downtown Pine. Our guest speaker will be a member of Friends of the Library, Nancy Bollard. She does remarkable crafts, etc. as a fiber felter. You may ask, what is that? Well, join us and all your questions will be answered. Nancy is truly a talent and is happy to share it with us!
Remember to bring a friend to our meetings. They will be glad you did.
Ready to get back into the woods and explore?
National forest personnel are currently reopening many forest roads across the forest since warmer weather and wind have dried out and hardened surfaces, making the roads suitable for motorized travel.
Even though many forest roads across each district are opening, there are still some that will be closed due to wet and muddy conditions that can be the cause of people getting stuck and cause damage to the roads.
The Mogollon Rim Ranger District is opening forest roads north and west of State Route 87 and along the Lake Mary Road corridor. All forest roads south and east of SR 87, and down to the Rim Road (FR 300) will remain closed until they dry out enough for safe travel.
Motorists accessing the newly opened roads should expect to still find wet spots and areas of snowbanks and snowdrifts, and be aware that areas off the roads will still be wet and muddy. Use caution before pulling off the main roads to camp and please keep from creating deep ruts in areas of the road that are still wet.
Forest road status updates for each district are available online at www.coconinonationalforest.us in the right column under the Quick Links section and the “Forest Roads Status” link.
The public should remember to only stay on open and authorized roads that are shown on the Motorized Vehicle Use Map (MVUM), which is free at any ranger station or can be downloaded on a smartphone by going to http://go.usa.gov/PEa.
The Forest Service is always interested in your feedback on which routes or areas you think should be added or removed from the MVUM. Proposed changes to motor vehicle access on the forest and links for submitting comments can be found on the MVUM Project page.
The smartphone map, available through the Avenza Maps app, transforms your phone to a GPS unit that can aid navigation, allow you to collect route data, and identify waypoints. The Coconino National Forest Travel Map includes additional detail and information, with shaded relief topography, game management units, hiking trails, and all designated motorized routes and areas. Once the map is downloaded, it works without cell coverage.
Have an event or an activity that you’d like to share with the community? Email me at myndibrogdon@msn.com.
