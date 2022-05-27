After three weeks of visiting friends and family, Strawberry resident Patrick Shearer flew back to Poland on Saturday, May 21 to rejoin the humanitarian network assisting Ukrainians.
Shearer is a retired Peoria police officer who fell in love with the Pine-Strawberry community. He also made hosting and traveling via the online “couch surfing” network a huge part of his life. He has hosted more than 200 people in his Strawberry home.
His travels led him to spend five weeks in Ukraine in the spring of 2021 and he felt a strong kinship with the people he met there. He told of a young 20-something young man who hosted him. He took him on an eight-hour walking tour of Kiev providing a college level history lesson along the way.
When the war broke out, he left for Ukraine on March 2, 2022, telling me, “they are going to fight and I am going to help them.”
Many pundits, politicians and media reported that this would be over in days, maybe a week at most. We are nearing the three-month mark, and no one sees an end yet. Shearer came home on May 1 for a needed break. He’s sat down with me in person. A soft-spoken man, he’s self-deprecating. His obvious goal is to be of help to a people he cares about.
“I will have a new van, nine-person van when I return,” he said. He works with several groups of people that have been created out of necessity and trained under fire.
“Before I left, one of the people that is a part of this group got a van pretty cheap,” he said. “They actually made me an honorary citizen (of a neighboring country) to enable me to be on the registration (of the van). The goal is to transport more people at a time.”
“When I land I am gonna take water purifiers, headsets and other technical items for special forces and other supplies,” he said.
Is he going to join the fight?
“Not yet,” he said with a humble chuckle.
During his first two months in Ukraine, he transported more than 300 people — most away from danger and some into the fight. People know his number, they know his name and they request his help daily, even hourly.
“As time has gone by, there are more people. They become a part of these networked groups,” he told me. The anonymity is to protect the groups and their life saving missions.
He has also been through hundreds of checkpoints and been suspected of being a spy or a threat. His phone has been searched and photos deleted. He is choosing to put himself in harm’s way to assist people who have lost family, friends, pets and homes.
“I have had a Russian that I am arguing with everyday on social media,” he said. “Everything we believe about them, they believe about us. She says ‘It’s America’s fault. Russians are not killing civilians. The Ukrainians are killing Ukrainians. Russian soldiers are giving their food away to children.’”
“This woman did not know I was there. ‘What do you know about it your 1000s of kilometers away?’” she demanded of him. “Really?” he said to her. “I’m here, and I started arguing with her.”
He sent her a video of Russians shooting Ukrainians in the back.
“If this Russian girl is telling the truth, she says 90% of the (Russian) people are backing (Putin). The information that they get is that they are fighting Nazism.”
He admits it is hard to know the truth through what many will call the fog of war. Information can be second, third or even fourth hand by the time Shearer hears a story. He’s cautious and tries to be clear about what he has seen. And what he has seen and accomplished is sending him back.
“There is still a lot more to be done.
“I saw how much I did in that amount of time and with less knowledge, now there is more knowledge and more resources.”
With a three-week respite, he is clearly back in the Ukraine, energized and upbeat.
“First it was the 80s hair band in the airport in Frankfurt, now it’s Jerry Garcia from the Grateful Dead delivering the “Yellow Submarine” Van to me in Poland. If you think I am joking, look up the documentary “Soviet Hippies” Aksel here was the bus driver and featured in the film in the early ’70s,” he posted on his Facebook, obviously jovial about the new wheels and the fun and funky friends. “Interesting few days in Poland and Ukraine.” a second ‘in country’ post touts. I met up with a group called HOPE based in Italy and offered to assist them with my new Yellow van! So far I haven’t figured out a name for it, but it has been called the “Yellow Submarine” the “Magic Bus” the “Short Bus” and after not starting this morning, “The Rubber Duck!” But yesterday I had a great day taking some food and stuff to an orphanage / shelter in Lviv and was able to get somebody armor to a new soldier who just finished his training as a combat medic and was being shipped to the front this morning. His name is ‘Dima’ and you couldn’t meet a nicer guy! He gave me some of his military issued socks with the Border Guard name on them and some patches. Here are some pictures of the people at the orphanage and the socks, but for security reasons, I can’t show ‘Dima.’”
Shearer is back on the road. He is doing this with a passion that I’ve not met in many people. That may be why our Arizona Legislature recognized this humble man on May 17 in the Capitol with a standing ovation and a Senate proclamation.
“Pat is a great example to all of us that we can do more and we can do better,” said Arizona State Senator (R) David Livingston of District 22 during the proclamation.
As always, Shearer can use financial support. He is paying for the fuel, and often provides cash to refugees who have lost so much. If you are interested in helping please email me at myndibrogdon@msn.com and I can provide you a Zelle contact to send money directly to Shearer or an address to send a check.
