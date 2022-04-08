After nearly two months of an invasion, millions of lives are drastically changing and several Ukrainian cities, towns and hamlets are forever changed in ways that many of us can only see via television and social media. Strawberry resident Patrick Shearer is witnessing it firsthand.
Shearer is seeing a community of people who have lost much but are still choosing to defend their homes, their neighborhoods and what it means to be Ukrainian.
Based in Lviv, Shearer is on the western side of the embattled country close to the Polish border. His mission is to help a country he fell in love with last year while traveling as a “couch surfer.” It has him driving all night, sleeping in a car in the cold because he came in after curfew and can’t risk turning any lights on as the city is in a blackout. He shared some recent events.
“Saturday in the afternoon there were a lot of people in the old town square,” Shearer said. “It was kind of unusual. The sun was out and it wasn’t freezing. Families were out walking, a lot of them were just seeing the place for the first time. They were getting out and walking without having to worry.”
Lviv has doubled in population as more people are forced to leave their homes in communities that have been bombed and invaded by Russian forces, Shearer said.
“Sunday was kind of somber in a way there is a number of churches around having services,” he said. The services were being broadcast via speakers. “I stood out there 50 or 60 of us standing outside. I couldn’t understand a thing they were saying, but the music was great.
“It was more about everyone just being there. The spirit here is more powerful than ever. Everyone’s greeting is, ‘Glory to Ukraine’ and the answer is ‘Glory to the Heros.’
“They know what they are fighting for,” he said. “(Ukrainians see) the Russian people are slaves to Putin.”
He met a small business owner in Ukraine.
“She said ‘I have a small business and Ukraine (the government) came out with a law that businesses had to have this device (apparently for tallying taxes) and it was expensive. We all got together and said we can’t afford this. We protested and the government changed the law. That is what happens in Ukraine when the government listens to the people. The Russians would not even question a law. We will not live like that we would rather die than live like that. We want a government that is going to listen to the people.’
“The people telling me this are in their 20s or early 30s. They know more about politics than I do. It’s amazing how in tune they are. They do not want to live under Russian rule.” he said. “I haven’t found a single one yet that has said I wish we would just surrender and be done with it. The whole reason I came here is because of how these people are. I knew they would not give up.”
To those who thought this would be over in a matter of days. Shearer says simply, “You don’t know these people.”
“Mostly 98% (of his passengers) are women and children,” he said. “Now every time that I leave I am getting flagged down to bring soldiers or people back in to Lviv soldiers coming in to fight.”
Shearer has ferried hundreds of people over thousands of miles to safety and away from their homes. He’s now bringing folks back from the border as well, men who have offered to join the fight, either returning home from school, work or travels and other Europeans. But every trip, from a 30-minute car ride to 8.5-hour overnight, comes with its own unique stories and struggles, sometimes laughter and occasional tears.
“My part of their journey is an hour and a half and you would think I just housed them for a month. They are just so grateful,” he said. “Not a single group has ever just walked away. We stand there staring at each other, not wanting to say goodbye.
“The thing that keeps my sanity is that while I am not gonna save the world, I know I am making an impact in their world. I treat them like royalty for our short time together. I ask them over and over, is it too hot, too cold? Should I stop, do you need to eat, etc?”
The stories are many and varied, and yet the same. Sadness, a war driving people from homes they love. Separating fathers, brothers and sons from families.
Shearer received a grateful text from a Ukrainian father of a young woman he delivered to safety.
“Yesterday, another heartbreaking day,” he reported in an online post. “They seem to be the norm now. My day started off heading southwest to a small mountain town much like Pine-Strawberry called Skhidnitsia to pick up a family to take them 8.5 hours to Warsaw, Poland. Mother, daughter were leaving Ukraine after we gave dad “Andrey” a ride to Lviv. As you know, unless there is a special circumstance, all men, 18 to 60 must remain in Ukraine to assist in the war effort if needed. Spending a short time in the car as Andrey walked around with his daughter Katarina and wife Alesya to say their goodbyes, I couldn’t help but put myself in their shoes. Honestly, the thought was unbearable. Alesya later told me they spent 10 days in a basement with other families as bombs were dropped on their town of Irepine, a short distance from Kyiv. Aleysa’s parents’ home was completely destroyed. They fled a little over a week ago with very little. Only what they could carry. We had our share of excitement along the way. But what seized the day were the memories of those broken smiles of at least five fathers I watched saying goodbye to their sons and daughters. Most, like Katarina, never really understood why ‘Papa can’t go!’”
Shearer’s had bright spots too. He secured two pairs of night vision goggles for a special forces team of Ukrainians who had already lost five members of their team.
“I promised a young military officer that I would get him two night vision scopes after I found out his unit had none and had five men killed. It took me two weeks to find them. My friend in Austria (another former Arizona resident, a Peoria police officer) actually found them and drove to Slovakia, where I met him halfway. Then, I left Lviv today to make the 7-hour trip. But because of all the military checkpoints and getting a flat tire because the roads are so bad, it took me 13 hours. That put me here at 3 a.m., way after the curfew. I was detained and searched at 15 of the over 50 checkpoints I went through. When I arrived at the hotel, everyone was asleep, so here I was attempting to sleep in my car again. But as soon as I fall asleep, the air raid sirens start blaring. Warning of a missile strike. I was too tired to find shelter and just lay back down ... I knew it was not going to be easy being here. Every time I feel like complaining, I try to imagine the many many mothers and children hiding in the subways and basements of Kyiv and many more cities freezing. People who did nothing to cause this. Some people tell me it’s not my country; it’s not my war. And ask why I’m here. The answer is simple for me. But for the grace of God, go I. Tomorrow, it could be my children, and I pray that someone would care enough to do something to help.
“What I am doing will not stop the war. It won’t even be a scratch on the surface of what is actually happening, but I know that for every one of the individuals I have helped, that short time we were together, I made a difference in their life. They felt safe, they felt cared for, and they felt their life mattered to a complete stranger. And the truth is. Each of those people holds a piece of my heart and will always matter to me. Why am I here? This is my war. I am right where I belong. I would not trade one second of it. No matter how bad it was, the stories, the tears, or the freezing cold, not one second, would I trade. I should add, I’m not alone here. My family and friends and many people I don’t even know are here with me. Giving their time to support me, to encourage me, to send me prayers and well wishes, to guide me on bad roads and to dig deep and send money to me, so that I can hand it out to people they will never meet or even talk to. Not everyone can just walk away from their everyday life. I am blessed and fortunate that at this time in my life, I could do that. But all the good intentions in the world would not have done anything close to what I have been able to do with the help of my family, friends, and complete strangers. I am not alone! I work for a group of true angels who made this possible.”
If you would like to help Shearer on his mission of humanity, email me myndibrogdon@msn.com and I will forward you the information to get funds directly to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!