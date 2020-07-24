Everyone has said it at least once, 2020 has been rough. COVID-19, fire danger, forest closures and a tough economy, and that is just the immediate Pine-Strawberry thoughts.
A hike in the woods can cure that — at least for one day. Time with friends makes it that much better.
While the Tonto National Forest is closed, forests to the north are open, and a lovely group of folks called the Pine Strollers invited me to hike with them this past week.
I met up with seven ladies, one gentleman and two dogs to hike about 5 miles around Woods Canyon Lake. Slightly overcast, it was a gorgeous day with a delightful group.
As the hike began, we were asked to stay 6 feet apart, easily done, and conversations begun.
The Strollers have been an informal hiking group that got started in the late ’80s or early ’90s, said hike leader Chris Cogoff. They organize via email, meet every Monday morning, and have more than 100 hiking options in their repertoire.
Historically, this group formed out of the Friends of the Library group, said Cogoff and Nancy Hubbs, also on the hike. Hubbs and others also lead hikes if Cogoff is not available.
With the library closed on Mondays, a tradition of hiking that day was born. More than 30 years later, the informal group tops out at 50 people.
During the coronavirus pandemic, they are limiting the hikes to the first 10 who respond to the weekly email. Prior to COVID, they were getting 15-20 people a hike.
They go north in the summer, south in the winter and venture into other forests in times of closures.
As we hiked leisurely among pine and spruce trees, we saw osprey and heron in and over the lake. Members stopped to take pictures, and chat about what this feather could have come from or what that plant might be.
“It’s all about a stop and smell the roses thing,” Cogoff said during a break. Pointing out that they are called the Strollers for a reason. She has been hiking with the group for more than 12 years.
“You don’t need to go fast to get to the same place,” Hubbs said, something it took her a few hikes to appreciate.
Hubbs started hiking several years ago to combat health concerns. She was hiking every day and when she joined this group, the pace initially bothered her.
“You don’t have to go fast to get the same benefits,” she told me as we stepped over tree roots in the trail.
Obviously it is a camaraderie thing. Hikers were engaged in conversations about family, pets, careers and general concerns. Excitedly, someone would shout and point out the more than 50 bright orange butterflies clusters on a group of yellow and white flowers. We all stopped in awe and took many pictures.
Friends gathered doing something they enjoy, supporting each other, and in a COVID kind of way. Now that’s a memory I will keep for 2020.
This group is private for now and especially during COVID, but you can start your own informal hiking group. If you are looking for a new hike, stop in at the Pine Library on Randall Place. There is a binder with more than 100 hikes in it; directions and descriptions are included.
