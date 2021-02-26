Residents in rural mountain areas like ours are often the benefit of wild tales of the Mogollon Monster, famous residents, 6-foot snowfalls and perhaps random buried items. Tales of who lived in your home, on your property or in an old barn provide folklore as a backdrop to our small-town life.
Recently Pine resident Lisa Campbell found just such a mystery. Campbell and her husband purchased their home in 2011 and moved in permanently in 2013.
“We spent every weekend up here, we only missed one and that was for our wedding,” she said.
Getting to know her neighbors and her community, she heard a lot of the local tales. The one that caught her attention was about her home.
“It was just a random conversation (with a neighbor),” she said. “He told me that at some point a suspected pedophile lived here.”
He told her that the space that is now her bedroom used to be a garage that this supposed suspect lived in and that he had buried a safe there to hide his paraphernalia. She took it as lore and went about living the mountain life.
Recently the Campbells have taken on a large remodel.
“Welcome to my hell,” she chuckled as we navigated the work in progress to reach her bedroom. As a part of that remodel, she started taking up the paint on the concrete floor in her bedroom. She was down on the floor with a putty knife scraping off old paint when she hit something strange.
“Plaster flew up into my face,” she said. “What is plaster doing on my floor?” She chipped away at it and discovered a safe. Then the story came flooding back into her memory.
Campbell is a retired deputy warden and her law enforcement background nagged at her to call the Gila County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
“I would not have been able to live with myself if there is something nefarious in there,” she said.
GCSO deputies and a sergeant arrived and chipped at the safe, trying to open it, with no success. They assured Campbell that they would look into the past to see if anything was known, but we are talking sometime in the ’80s.
Anxiety mounted as Campbell called on local friends and handymen to open this safe. Could there be mysterious items? Treasures from some forgotten owner? Or illegal items hidden by a shame-filled previous owner?
On Monday afternoon, Jimmy Apfel and Frank Long set about cracking the safe.
About 8 inches in diameter and set in the concrete, the original lock was pried off and of no use. The men found a threaded bolt, twisted it into the top of the safe and using 20 ton jacks, attempted to remove the lid, to no avail.
A threaded bolt was then hammered into the lid until it popped and the lid was visibly loose. Apparently hammering the bolt released the pins, said Long.
They pulled the lid off. The grand reveal, what has been lurking in this hole under her bed all these years?
Remember the “Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults?” Same result. A dusty, rusty hole with nothing in it. No crime paraphernalia, no treasure. But a tale for Campbell to add to the lore of living in the shadow of the Mogollon Rim.
Activities are coming back
Pine Public Library
You would not, could not miss this party. Dr. Seuss’ birthday is being celebrated right here in Pine-Strawberry at the little library on Randall Place on Saturday, March 6 at 10 a.m.. Children 3 years and up are invited for games, crafts and fun.
For us bigger kids, a crafternoon is planned at the library on Friday, March 12 at 1 p.m. A free event, participants will paint a stemless wine glass as the featured craft. Our chance to visit, feel creative and begin the road back to socialization.
Saint Patrick’s Day for the Irish and the Irish at heart
Old County Inn is hosting their Fourth Annual St. Paddy’s Fest Fundraiser Event for the Humane Society on Saturday, March 13.
Join the fun for the ATV Parade, or plan to watch along the route.
Entrants meet at Old County Inn at 11 a.m. The parade will follow Old County Road, turn right on Bradshaw, loop to Hardscabble Road at Southard and travel Hardscrabble Road to Highway 87 and return to Old County Inn.
For some more Irish fun, the Southwest Skye Pipes & Drum Band will start playing at 11 a.m. Also starting at 11 a.m., the Humane Society will have a veterinarian truck and adoptable pets. The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department will have a fire truck for the kids to check out.
Cooks will serve up traditional corned beef and cabbage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be raffles and giveaways every 20 minutes all day long and live music from Stilicho from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Vinyl Nova from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Bill Hranek from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Making us all feel good about reveling in Irish fun, 10% of the day’s sales will go to the local Humane Society. Come have some fun and help our furry friends.
