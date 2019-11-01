Fall Fest fabPine-Strawberry 8th-graders would like to thank everyone who contributed to making the Fall Fest a success; this includes staff, parents and the community at large. Students served more than 100 dinners, gave away pounds of candy and there were plenty of smiles as kids rode a bull, threw pies and visited a haunted house. For their hard work, the 8th-grade class raised one third of the money to pay for a trip to Sea World.
Happy NovemberFall is in the air! It’s also that time of year when many of us reach down into our hearts to help our neighbors. We are all asked by so many to give, but if you help at home, you can see the results. It’s truly heart-warming to learn just how many great volunteer-led organizations there are in this tiny little spot in Arizona — whose only goal is to give, help make our town better and provide opportunities for joy. You’ll be hearing a lot about these groups in the next month.
Turkey driveThe Pine-Strawberry Food Bank (PSFB) is calling all turkeys! Starting Nov. 1, the food bank’s annual collection of frozen turkeys for Thanksgiving begins. The PSFB is also collecting hams for individuals who cannot use a whole turkey. You can drop off turkeys and hams at the Ponderosa Market in Pine; they have a small freezer set aside for that purpose. Drop-off deadline for turkeys and hams is Sunday, Nov. 24.
If you would like to send a cash donation, the address is: Pine Strawberry Food Bank, P. O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ, 85544. Money raised will go toward the special Thanksgiving and Christmas food distributions. PSFB is suggesting a donation of $25 to $35, which will purchase a turkey and other food for these holiday meals, but the organization is always grateful for any donation. At least 90 cents of every dollar donated goes to purchase food for neighbors right here in Pine-Strawberry. Requests for food assistance have increased by about 15 percent in the last year, while the cost of food rose about 5 percent. PSFB is currently assisting 90 to 100 households in our communities each month. And for the holidays, 400 people from 104 families, had a holiday meal because of this dedicated group of people. This is us taking care of our own. Thank you to all who donate. Thank you, PSFB, for your dedication. Please remember our little food bank helps families all year long in Pine-Strawberry.
Toy driveHere is how you can be a Christmas angel to kids in our hometown. Mountain Village Foundation Toy Drive is up and running. Mountain Village is a 501c3 organization helping friends and neighbors in the Pine and Strawberry area. Mountain Village gathers the gifts and then, in coordination with the food bank, distributes the gifts to Pine and Strawberry children ages 1 month to 18 years. We are looking for unwrapped toys, games, sports equipment and stocking stuffers. This year they will be adding hygiene items for the family. Look for the Mountain Village drop-off boxes at Sportsman Chalet and Rim Cutters in Strawberry; The Early Bird Cafe, Linda’s Unique Treasures, Coach House, Pine Fudge and Espresso and the Massage and Yoga studio in Pine. All money Linda’s Unique Treasures receives from her crochet items is donated to the Mountain Village Foundation. We can do the shopping for you, so if you prefer to give a monetary donation, mail your check to Mountain Village Foundation, P. O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544. We will be collecting through December 15. Mountain Village thanks you very much for helping these families have a merrier Christmas.
Governing boardsSpeaking of service — did you know that P-S has three governing boards run by 17 volunteers? Yes, they are elected, and of course it can get very political. But all that aside, as we enter the month of Thanksgiving I’d like to challenge you to say thank you to these elected officials who have volunteered their time to keep our water system, school district and fire department modern and cost effective. November meeting dates are:
• Pine-Strawberry Elementary School District — Monday, Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.
• Pine Strawberry Fire District — Wednesday Nov. 20. Time to be announced.
• Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District — Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m.
All of these are subject to change and I’ll keep you posted on times and locations. I’ll be there to take notes and keep us all updated.
I keep wanting to take this last bit out, but each week I get more emails and information — thank you all. I have confidence that people still read newspapers! I’m going to spotlight some of our volunteers, some of our issues and try to promote all of our events. Keep the ideas and info coming. I am on FaceBook at Myndi Brogdon, you can email me at myndibrogdon@msn.com or leave a message at 928-476-2500.
Take PrideTake Pride Project in Pine & Strawberry is sending out their annual fall fundraising letter. Look for it. Take Pride is asking for $5 from each family — wait and see how much they can do with just $5 from you. Just so you know, Take Pride is a 501c3 tax deductible organization that has been doing projects in Pine and Strawberry since 2002.
