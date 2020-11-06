During Halloween last week, more than 20 festively decorated vehicles parked at the fire station to take part in the annual Trunk-or-Treat. It appears a good time was had by all as children ran about with pumpkins and pillowcases filled with candy.
“I wish to extend my sincere appreciation for everyone who helped with the Trunk-or-Treat event. My wife Patty and I joined the crowd and it warmed our hearts to see so many happy children and parents. We are excited to be part of such a great fire department and special community. Thanks again and Well done!” said new Pine-Strawberry Fire Department Chief John Wisner.
A big thank you goes out to our favorite town clown, PSFD engineer Stacy Figueroa also known as “Fizzles” who organized the seventh annual event. As we looked to thank her on Halloween, Figueroa was surprisingly absent. The mystery was solved the next day, as many of us were invited to a Facebook Live Wedding or Mr. and Mrs. Schenck. Thanks for including your community family in this special event we are all very happy for you both. Cheers!
Monday morning saw the official transfer of power from retiring PSFD Fire Chief Gary Morris to Wisner. Chuck Akerman, PSFD board chair, facilitated the brief ceremony as about a dozen onlookers watched.
Morris was a dedicated member of the community and has brought the fire department to a good place. We are sad to see him go, said Ackerman. However, we are of the belief that we made the best choice in hiring Wisner for the job, he added, as he turned the floor over to the new chief.
Wisner then thanked the community and introduced his wife of 36 years, Patty, to the group. She performed the honored task of pinning his new badge to his dress blues. He thanked her for the tough job of being a firefighter’s wife.
Morris then presented the ax, explaining that in military transfers of power a sword is presented to the new commander. In fire service, this transfer of power is now represented by an ax. A well used ax at that.
“I’m now 15 minutes into my retirement,” Morris said as he congratulated the new chief and encouraged the guests to enjoy coffee and cake.
A bit of cake, a bit of chat, and Wisner has the helm. Good luck sir!
Blood drive
The Community Blood Drive is this Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 4039 N. Highway 87.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place at the blood drive. All donors will be required to wear a cloth based face covering or mask to donate. All completed blood donations will be tested for the COVID-19 antibodies.
Just for showing up you will receive a voucher for a free pint of frozen custard compliments of Culver’s of Payson.
Thank you to the Pine/Strawberry Community for their dedicated service on behalf of patients in need. The impact your donation can make in the lives of others is significant.
Pine-Strawberry Food Bank
Annual Turkey DriveCan you buy an extra turkey this month? If you can the P-S Food Bank will be ever so grateful. They have a freezer to accept donations at the Ponderosa Market at Hardscrabble and Highway 87 in Pine.
Each holiday the Food Bank not only provides their monthly groceries to families in need, they provide a holiday dinner with all the trimmings. Our help is what makes this possible. They will need a little over 100 turkeys this year.
