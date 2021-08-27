book saleCome out Labor Day weekend for the Pine library’s annual book sale. The event runs Sept. 3-5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the library activity room, behind the Cultural Hall at the Pine Community Center. Hundreds of used books will be for sale and all proceeds benefit the library. This is held in connection with the Labor Day Craft Fair going on at the Community Center the same weekend. More details to come.
Wine Around the LibraryWine Around the Library is Oct. 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person. For that you have the option to try out more than 25 types of wine, listen to the fabulous sounds from Trouble in Paradise and nosh on foods from just about every restaurant in town. Tickets are limited so purchase yours at the library today.
There will be a silent auction and a gift basket raffle. If you have items you would like to donate, call the library at 928-476-3678 or just drop it by the library on Randall Place.
Senior Citizens Affairs
Foundation up and runningBesides a fabulous hot lunch five days a week, the Pine Senior Center has activities throughout the week for all to join. Located at the Community Center in Pine, the Senior Dining Hall is a hub of activity.
Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. the Senior Dining Hall serves a delicious and nutritious hot lunch for $5 for members. The same lunch can be delivered via Meals on Wheels to your door if needed.
Need to get out more and looking for a chance to visit with new friends?
On Mondays at 1 p.m., come out to play the game of Mahjong.
Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 a.m. is when senior fitness exercises take place.
On Wednesdays at 1 p.m. they play bridge.
There are also monthly art parties and bingo games.
Guests are welcome. Membership is $10 per year for those of us 50 years and older.
All of this is possible because of the dedicated volunteers who run the Pine-Strawberry Thrift Store and Senior Dining Hall.
If you have a bit of free time and can volunteer, SCAF is always happy to have more help.
