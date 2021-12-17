Tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. a group of volunteers will place 49 wreaths on the graves of the veterans laid to rest in our Pine Cemetery. This is with the National Wreaths Across America Day held each December at Arlington National Cemetery and in coordination with 2,500 additional locations in all 50 states. If you can take part, all are welcome. The volunteers are working to remember our fallen U.S. veterans. Honor those who serve and teach your children the value of these folks. Be sure to thank the volunteers for bringing our little community into this moment of nationwide recognition.
Toys for Tots of
Pine-StrawberryWhile you are doing your Christmas shopping, remember the kids in Pine and Strawberry whose families need a little extra help this holiday. Mountain Village Foundation (MVF) has the only local toy drive, where all the toys/gifts go directly to kids in our communities. Right now, they need new unwrapped gifts like games, sporting goods and even gift cards, for boys and girls ages 12-18. You can place donations in gift collection boxes at the Early Bird Cafe in Pine, and the Sportsman’s Chalet and Linda’s Unique Treasures in Strawberry. They are collecting through Dec. 19. You can also send a donation to MVF, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544, and we will do the shopping for you. Thank you for making a kid’s Christmas more special!
Rim Road closing
With consideration of the upcoming storm, the Apache-Sitgreaves Forest has closed their side of Forest Road 300, the east side of the Rim Road as of Dec. 14. The Mogollon Rim District does not have definitive plans to close roads on our side, but that can change based on the condition of roads, which will be monitored over the next few days. This is a short, but intense storm moving in that will affect the top of the Rim more than it will Pine-Strawberry. Please use caution if you must be outdoors in storm conditions. This is the time of year when you want to have a plan in place in case of emergencies. Keep extra flashlights/batteries, candles, food and water at your house in case weather impedes travel.
You may call 928-477-2255 or 928-587-7575 for updates on road closures on top of the Rim, as they may occur when enough snow is received to warrant closure due to public safety.
