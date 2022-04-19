New floor.
New tables.
New booths.
New paint job.
Yes, plenty had changed when the Conways Pinon Cafe reopened last month after closing for two and a half days to remodel.
“It looks like a completely different place,” said Rita Conway, who owns the business with her husband, Mike. “It just looks clean and fresh for being 70 years old.”
They bought the business located at 1001 S. Beeline Highway about three and a half years ago and, as much as they’ve changed some things, they’ve kept the most important aspects of the popular eatery. Great food and service remain on the menu. Those ingredients have kept customers coming through the doors since the 1950s.
Head cook Mike Edwards has worked there for nearly three decades.
They’re open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week and serve breakfast and lunch.
Pinon Cafe was voted Best Breakfast in the Roundup’s 2022 Best of the Rim Readers Poll thanks to a wide variety of tasty offerings.
They serve 10 different omelets, a breakfast quesadilla and other popular dishes like chicken fried steak and eggs, which comes with a choice of hash browns or country potato and toast or biscuits and gravy for $12.50.
Other breakfast options include homemade biscuits and gravy, with a half-order for $6.50 and a full order for $8.50 and specialties like the Mogollon Monster, which is a breakfast burger with bacon, egg, green chili and mayo on a toasted bun. The Pinon Burrito features scrambled eggs, your choice of chorizo, ham, sausage or bacon, green chili, onions and cheese in a flour tortilla with potatoes and salsa.
The Elvis features French toast stuffed with peanut butter and layered with sautéed bananas and chocolate drizzle.
They prepare eggs any way you like them and offer three kinds of eggs Benedict dishes. They also serve pancakes, French toast and Belgian waffles, several breakfast sandwiches, combo plates and spiced oats and granola sundaes.
The lunch menu includes 10 different sandwiches, eight kinds of hand-smashed burgers, hot plates ranging from chicken fried steak, chicken strip platter, fried chicken platter, chicken and waffles, homemade meatloaf and steak dinner. They also serve chef, BLT chicken and Southwest salads.
They serve homemade soup of the day for $5 for a bowl and $4 for a cup, and bowls and cups of cowboy chili and cornbread for $6 and $5 respectively.
Drinks include Pepsi products, Dr. Pepper, iced tea, coffee, hot chocolate, juice and regular and chocolate milk.
They host free breakfasts for the Payson High School football and baseball teams the morning of every home game.
“We’ve got kids and it’s just something we do,” Rita said.
Leave room for a slice of pie or the giant cinnamon bun, or get one to go.
