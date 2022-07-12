Need a new pair of sandals to match your favorite outfits?
How about footwear that matches your brown dress, as well as your black top?
Ever try reversible sandals?
Stop by Pistoll Annie’s Boutique at 612 S. Beeline Highway to check out the Modzori Reversibles Sherry Nelson stocks.
Reversibles are just one of the many new items only available here at Pistoll Annie’s Boutique.
Nelson opened in her current location in April 2021 after about three years in her former location on Main Street.
She’s thrilled with the 3,000-square-foot store that attracts more customers.
“It’s a better location,” she said. “We get more traffic here. On Main Street we had a lot of thrift stores around us, so a lot of people thought we were a thrift store.”
It’s not.
“We have new items,” Nelson said. “It’s a ladies boutique and I have antiques. We do have men’s items on the other side with the antiques.”
She talked about the wide variety of items they stock.
“We’re real eclectic,” Nelson said. “We have really nice things and they’re different. It’s a specialty (shop). You won’t be wearing something everybody else has.”
They feature a wide variety of hats to get you ready for everything from the rodeo to the Kentucky Derby.
“We have lots of hats,” Nelson said. “We have hats for any occasion. They’re very pretty and kind of blinged out a bit.”
And they even have the perfect accessory for the next royal wedding you attend.
“We have fascinators,” Nelson said. “What made them popular again was the royal wedding when Kate and Prince William got married. There were a lot of fascinators there and they became really popular over here after that.”
They also carry leggings, “blingy” AZI jeans from New York, the popular “Stevie Nicks-style” lace jackets, Vintage Addiction purses made of recycled canvas, Liberty Wear T-shirts that are made in the USA with horses, boots and other designs.
They carry lots of jewelry including costume and Jacqueline Kent products like tumblers featuring Swarovski Crystals, earrings, gloves, bra straps and canes.
“They’re blinged out and they’re pretty,” Nelson said.
They stock sunglasses and reading glasses, including those designed by Jimmy Crystal of New York, which also feature Swarovski Crystals.
Another unique product is their Shawl Dawls, which can be worn as a jacket, wrap, poncho, vest/cinch, scarf/tunic, hoodie/jedi, short jacket and short vest/short cinch.
“Those are like unique capes that can be worn 15 different ways,” Nelson said.
She also carries a line of organic clothes called Origami. “It’s very Victorian Style, real feminine and reasonable prices too,” Nelson said.
Among the antiques on one side of the shop are sofas, vintage housewares and “too much more to mention.”
The Wisconsin native who relocated to Arizona in 1969, owned her own store called Mumbo Jumbo in Carefree before she and her family moved to Rim Country.
She and her husband Kerry have been married for 23 years. They have two daughters and four grandkids.
You’ll likely find Toni Parker, who Nelson calls “my right-hand person,” working with her in the shop. “She’s a great gal,” Nelson said.
Nelson talked about how she came up with the name and spelling of her business.
“My middle name is Ann and I can be a pistol,” she said with a laugh. “When I went to register it with the state somebody in some town I never even heard of in Arizona had that name. That’s why I spell it with two Ls.”
Pistoll Annie’s is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They’re closed on Sunday. Call 928-363-4073 for more information.
