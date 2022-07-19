On a recent balmy Thursday evening, 30 supporters of reproductive rights demonstrated on 260/87. The group varied from those in their 80s to 19-year-olds, men and women. They were present for different reasons.

One social worker said, “I’ve been marching for women’s rights for over 40 years. I work with victims of rape and incest. I learned that pregnancy can kill. I know how difficult it can be for someone to birth and keep a child that was forced upon them.”

