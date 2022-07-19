On a recent balmy Thursday evening, 30 supporters of reproductive rights demonstrated on 260/87. The group varied from those in their 80s to 19-year-olds, men and women. They were present for different reasons.
One social worker said, “I’ve been marching for women’s rights for over 40 years. I work with victims of rape and incest. I learned that pregnancy can kill. I know how difficult it can be for someone to birth and keep a child that was forced upon them.”
From a 19-year-old, “I don’t want to have to make this choice later in life. I should decide what I want to do with my own body.” Her sign read, “I have a heartbeat, too.”
A man who was present for his first demonstration said, “The reason I am here is not because I’m all for abortion, but because I believe in a woman’s right to choose.”
Another man said, “I’m here to support women across the country. We have to make our views heard.”
One woman said, “Other people’s morals should not be imposed on me.”
For some, voting presents itself as the issue. “What counts is who we put in our state legislature.”
“It’s history repeating itself. I think outlawing Roe v. Wade was insane,” said another demonstrator. “Soon they will be reversing gay marriage and outlawing contraception.”
The individuals at the demonstration said it was important to be here to support women and follow through with putting people in the legislature who agreed with their position.
