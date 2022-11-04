One thing about delicious food: It’s not going to cook itself.
But don’t worry — Natalia Rodriguez Tover has a plan.
And the plan is already in motion — now that the Julia Randall Elementary School fifth grader has won $529 in a statewide educational essay contest. Some 630 kids across the state submitted essays, and 20 came up winners.
So now not only does Natalia have a dream — she has an education savings account.
Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee established the contest to promote Arizona’s Education Savings Plan, which provides tax breaks for doting parents, grandparents, friends and relatives who contribute to educational savings accounts.
This year, 631 students from every county responded to the question: “What is your Dream Job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future.”
“My Dream Job is to be a chef — I plan to achieve it by reading books about cooking, cooking classes, working hard and making people happy,” wrote Natalia.
She noted that means lots of research about famous people who make their own food. And lots of classes to make sure you can safely deploy ovens, toasters — even the ever-treacherous deep fat fryers.
“I need to work hard on my cooking, because it’s not going to cook itself ... you have to keep your eyes on the food, or it could burn,” she observed.
Let’s face it, you can’t really trust food.
But really, it’s about happiness.
“When I grow up, I want to make people happy with food. When I give someone something, it makes me feel good, happy, excited, marvelous and positive. I want them to feel the same with my cooking.”
Sounds kind of like the recipe for a joyful life — in or out of the kitchen.
The AZ529 Education Savings Plan is really an effort to get people to take advantage of Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, which provides a deduction for contributions to accounts for future educational costs like tuition for college, trade schools or workforce development training. You can donate somewhere between $2,000 and $4,000 per year per student, depending on filing status. The donation and the interest it gains remain tax free.
Natalia already has a leg up, living in Payson — since the high school boasts a busy culinary arts program. Moreover, the MHA Foundation covers the tuition for an array of dual-enrollment college classes in cooperation with Eastern Arizona College’s Payson campus.
“The goal of this essay contest is to increase awareness of the AZ529 Plan, pave a path for another generation of students to achieve post-secondary education, and equip them with an education savings plan,” said Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee.
Arizona kids need all the help they can get, with high school and college graduation rates below the national average. About 9% of Arizona residents earn a community college degree, 19% earn a bachelor’s degree and 11% earn a graduate or professional degree.
According to Social Security, a college degree boosts lifetime earnings by $900,000 for men and $630,000 for women (don’t ask, that’s a whole other story.).
But Natalia never mentioned money.
She just wants to make people happy — and keep a close eye on the food. “If I don’t try, I will be less successful in my cooking career.”
And she’s willing to work — which ranks right up there with feeling “happy, excited, marvelous and positive” when it comes to life success.
“I hope I got what it takes — and can work hard enough to be a chef,” she concluded.
Don’t worry, Natalia — you’re already a winner.
