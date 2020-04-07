A little less than a year ago, the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved $9.96 million in capital improvements: $5.1 million in the Payson area and $4.85 in the Globe area.
Recently, the supervisors received an update on how work is progressing.
Payson projects included the purchase and remodel of a building at 112 W. Cedar Lane for the probation department and juvenile restoration, which includes a youth center and improvements to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office on Main Street. Additionally, the county approved remodeling the NAPA building and moving the health and emergency services department there along with animal control; building a new 10,000-square-foot facility for the Superior Court to have jury trials, offices for the assessor, recorder, superintendent of schools, treasurer and board of supervisors, plus include conference rooms and other spaces. The court project also includes the construction of a sally port from the jail to the courtrooms for the controlled transfer of prisoners.
Supervisors learned the new probation offices and teen center for Payson have opened, though the teen center is temporarily closed because of precautions for COVID-19.
The county discovered the NAPA building in Payson had structural issues and gutted it back to three walls. Crews are now remodeling the shell to provide usable space.
Additionally, the existing roof system was in poor condition. A structural evaluation determined that repairing the existing truss system was not cost effective.
The Gila County Procurement Department solicited nine contractors to replace the existing roof and Amon and Sons Construction LLC, Payson, was the lowest bidder at $58,289 for installation of the new roof system with metal roof option included.
LAP Contracting, also from Payson, was the only other bidder.
At its March 24 meeting, the BOS awarded the roof contract to Amon and Sons.
In Globe, area projects include building a new animal control facility, $3 million bonded funds; jail improvements, $1.1 million bonded funds; paving and remodeling the BOS hearing room, $500,000 bonded funds; remodeling the county building at 157 S. Broad St. (Michaelson building) for offices, $100,000 from CIP budget; improvements to the fairgrounds, $200,000 from CIP budget.
The bulk of the funding — $9.9 million — is through bond financing, with $600,000 coming from the county’s capital improvement funds budget.
Other business
The board approved recommending to the State Liquor Board granting a new Series 12 Restaurant License with an interim permit to James David Haviland to operate at Creekside Steakhouse & Tavern in Christopher Creek.
It was sent to the Planning and Zoning Department, health department, and treasurer’s office. Neither the treasurer nor the Health and Emergency Management Department director had issues with the applicant.
However, the Planning and Zoning Department director said that building permits would be required for repair work and updating the building. The owner said he would get permits as required.
