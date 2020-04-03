The Humane Society of Central Arizona in Payson is limiting public access to its facility at 605 W. Wilson Court.
The closure is to help keep staff safe and reduce potential exposure to COVID-19.
“With a small staff, it is dire that we keep ourselves healthy to care for what is most important to us — our cats, dogs, staff and families,” according to a release on the facility’s website. “We will also be pulling our adoptable felines from our PetSmart Adoption Area (in Payson).”
Interested in adopting a pet? Visit www.http://humanesocietycentralaz.org/ and then call the office at 928-474-5590 to schedule an appointment.
There is still staff at the shelter to ensure the care and safety of the dogs and cats.
If you find a stray, bring it to the shelter and ring the bell on the west side of the building. If it is after hours, call the Payson police non-emergency line at 928-474-5177. If you are missing an animal, call the office 928-474-5590. All messages will be returned within 24 hours.
The Humane Society’s Resale Store, 510 W. Main St., is closed.
If you need to renew a dog license for the Town of Payson, please visit http://humanesocietycentralaz.org/top-dog-licensing/.
If you would like to help the shelter during this time, consider a donation via www.humanesocietycentralaz.org. The center is accepting cleaning supplies on the west side of our building (no bleach please).
The spread of COVID-19 has “deeply affected” Arizona animal shelters, which are discontinuing some services, cutting hours and trying to juggle between taking animals in and adopting them out to stretch resources while protecting pets and people, according to a March 27 report by Jessica Myers with Cronkite News.
Humane Society of Southern Arizona CEO Steve Farley said shelters are essential services and that they will continue to operate with all-hands-on-deck “throughout the whole thing, no matter how long it lasts.”
“It doesn’t mean it’s easy,” he added.
Farley said his group faces the loss of more than a half-million dollars after the coronavirus forced it to postpone its largest fundraising event, while other donations have shrunk. Officials at the Arizona Humane Society are facing similar challenges, scrapping its signature fundraiser that they expect would have brought in $1.3 million, or 6% of its revenue.
Monthly donations have also faltered at the Phoenix-based shelter, which focuses on taking in homeless, sick and injured animals.
At the Arizona Animal Welfare League, a no-kill shelter with two locations in the Valley, officials stopped taking appointment adoptions Sunday, and will remain closed for at least another week.
Not all shelters are cutting back on adoptions — some have seen a spike during the coronavirus shutdown.
HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix has seen a 55% increase in dog adoptions compared to this week last year, “likely due to the community’s response to wanting to help with COVID-19,” said Heather Allen, the shelter’s president and CEO.
She said people should think about adopting animals during this time. Her shelter temporarily waived adoption fees in order to move as many pets into new homes, before taking an adoption hiatus for at least a week.
“This is to lessen the volume of staff needed in the building and public/social interaction,” Allen said in an email. “We are taking the recommendations by the state and federal officials very seriously in order to best protect our staff, volunteers and the public. To do this, we need to limit the volume of people and the duration of time spent interacting.
“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” she added.
