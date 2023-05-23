The just-adopted state budget includes some modest wins – and some big losses for public education, according to Save Our Schools and other advocacy groups.
The budget Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs hashed out with the Republican-controlled legislature included some increases to public school funding – but put no constraints on the accelerating transfer of tax money to private schools.
Education advocates say schools will muddle through this year – but the changes in vouchers and other aspects of the budget will squeeze public school budgets in a state already among the worst nationally when it comes to per-student funding.
“Most discouraging, the failure to in any way address the growth of Arizona’s exponentially grouping ESA voucher program spells economic doom for our state and the public schools that 92% of Arizona families choose.”
Vouchers going to private school students this year will cost the medium size school district several hundred thousand dollars, estimated Payson Superintendent of Schools Linda Gibson.
The legislature lifted most restrictions on who can get a taxpayer-funded voucher to cover private school tuition and other costs. Voters had repealed an earlier effort by the legislature to expand the program, which initially covered only students in failing school districts and students who couldn’t get needed special education services in public schools. Last year, lawmakers threw open vouchers averaging about $8,000 to anyone who wanted to attend private schools or shift to home schooling. The legislature essentially ignored that vote and again expanded the vouchers.
The bill’s backers initially estimated the expansion would cost $30 million and actually save public schools money – since the vouchers would pay a little less than public schools were getting for the same students.
However, most of the students who applied for the expanded vouchers were already in private school, which means the money was siphoned from the overall state budget, with little or no savings to existing public schools. The program has issued an average of 1,000 new vouchers per week, expanding the cost to taxpayers to $500 million. Projections now suggest the program will cost $1 billion next year.
“With pro-voucher special interest groups pouring advertising dollars into the state to advertise vouchers prior to the new school year, the program will soon become so entrenched that rollback could be impossible,” concluded the weekly legislative update for Save Our Schools.
The legislature has spent most of the state’s multi-billion dollar surplus to cover the rapid increase in vouchers and fund a long list of pet projects in legislative districts.
Public schools advocates complained that the schools receiving the voucher money as well as tax credits for private school tuition don’t have to comply with the regulations that affect public school – including testing, financial transparency and background checks for staff. The private and religious schools also don’t have to comply with teacher qualification requirements nor many other new restrictions on what teachers can say in public school classrooms.
Most of the voucher money has gone to parents in high-income, urban areas. Rural areas like Apache, Navajo and Gila counties have only a scattering of private schools to which parents could shift their children if they wanted.
However, the budget also included a long list of wins for public education, including:
• A one-year increase in the constitutional spending limit for schools, which would have otherwise forced deep spending cuts before the end of the fiscal year in virtually every district.
• $368 million in one-time funding for school facilities, which will continue to chip away at a multi-billion-dollar shortfall in school facilities spending the legislature promised a decade ago to settle a lawsuit.
• $300 million in one-time funding for district and public charter schools based on enrollment.
• Repeal of a formula that would have provided $67 million to high-performing schools, which had the effect of increasing funding for the wealthiest school districts.
• Funding a $158 million for an inflation-based increase for Prop. 2301, which expires in 2026.
• Increases the inflation adjustment for school funding from 2% to 3%.
• $36 million in one-time funding for dual enrollment college classes and music and art programs.
• Extra funding for online classes, with bonuses for students who actually pass. Online classes have been plagued by a large number of students who don’t finish the course.
